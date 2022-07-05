Saturday’s S’pore Stipes’ report highlights

RACE 3

FLAMING KIRIN (last/$22)

When questioned on the performance, jockey Jake Bayliss said that, after being slow to begin, he settled at the back where his mount travelled well.

He allowed his mount to improve from the 800m mark and, while initially responding when ridden out after entering the home straight, the horse was then one-paced in the run to the finish.

RACE 6

GLOBAL SPIRIT (8th/$32)

Returned lame off-fore.

AUSPICIOUS DAY (1st/$21)

Bumped on jumping.

QIJI STAR (4th/$56)

Apprentice jockey Jamil Sarwi was questioned regarding the tempo set throughout.

He said that his instructions were to lead. Trainer Donna Logan confirmed the instructions.

Jamil said that he was able to obtain the lead after riding his gelding in the early stages and then allowed the horse to travel on his own tempo.

When questioned by the stewards whether he knew how large the lead he had established by midway or the tempo that he was setting, Jamil said that he was unaware of the leading margin at that stage. Upon watching the film, he said that the tempo at that stage might have been too fast.

The stewards, in considering the matter, took into account his inexperience and that this was his first race ride. No action was taken other than to advise Jamil that he erred in not attempting to slow the tempo midrace.

RACE 9

GOLDEN THUNDER (last/$66)

When questioned on the significant increase in the body weight of Golden Thunder, trainer Jason Lim said that the gelding had not been racing for more than a year and had built up significantly during that time.

He felt his horse was fit to start. A pre-race veterinary exam passed the horse fit to race.

Jockey A’Isisuhairi Kasim reported that the horse was not striding out freely.

RACE 10

ENTERTAINER (10th/$90)

Apprentice Yusoff Fadzli reported that the horse was not striding out freely.

RACE 11

SUPER DYNASTY (last/$410)

When questioned about the significant decrease in the body weight of his horse, trainer Alwin Tan said that the gelding had throat surgery three months ago and had a tie back.

Due to this, he has reduced the horse’s diet and also stepped up his workload in recent weeks.

He added that he felt Super Dynasty was fit to start. A pre-race veterinary exam passed the horse fit to race.

HAMAMA (8th/$22)

Bled.