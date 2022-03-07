Saturday’s stipes’ report highlights

RACE 1

GOLD CUT (6th/$7): When questioned, jockey Manoel Nunes said that the gelding had to work hard in the early stages to cross from the wide barrier. He added that his mount travelled well until straightening. But, when ridden out, the horse disappointed and did not respond. The veterinary surgeon reported no abnormality.

RACE 3

MESMERIZING (1st/$181): When questioned on his charge going forward, trainer Stephen Crutchley said that the tactics had not varied. Previously, he had also advised riders to endeavour to take up a forward position. His explanation was noted. On the apparent improvement, he felt the horse was suited to the forward position in a moderately run race. He also appreciated the addition of blinkers.

RACE 4

HEARTS OF GOLD (last/$486): When questioned, jockey Amirul Ismadi said that he had hoped to obtain a position with cover towards the tail of the field. But, shortly after the start, the gelding commenced to race keenly and had to race wide without cover throughout. He added that his mount hung out passing the 900m mark and did not respond to his riding in the straight. His explanations were noted. A veterinary examination on Sunday revealed that the horse had returned lame near-fore and off-hind.

RACE 5

THOMAS DE LAGO (1st/$16): When questioned on the gelding being ridden more forward, as opposed to his most recent starts, trainer Desmond Koh said that his instructions had always been similar – to ride the gelding where comfortable but endeavour to take up a forward position. The stewards noted Koh’s explanation but reminded him of his obligations to advise them should he plan to vary tactics in future.

RACE 6

ENTERTAINER (last/$29): When questioned on the performance, jockey A’Isisuhairi Kasim said that, after being slightly slow to begin, his mount had to race wide throughout. As a result, he failed to respond to his riding in the straight. He also felt that the gelding was not striding out freely over the concluding stages. The veterinary surgeon reported no abnormality.

RACE 9

QAIDOOM (10th/$22): When questioned on the disappointing performance, trainer Jason Lim felt that the mare was not suited by the fast tempo. She raced wide throughout and was left without a finishing effort. The veterinary surgeon reported no abnormality.

RACE 11

SALAMENCE (5th/$68): When questioned on his riding of the gelding, especially his vigour in the early part of the straight, jockey John Sundradas said that, when he initially rode out, his mount laid in badly. He had to stop riding and straighten his mount. The stewards also brought up the length of time that he took to pull the whip through to the left hand. John said that it became stuck and proved difficult to pull it through. He added that, given the extreme weather conditions, he had limited visibility, so was mindful not to cause interference. His explanation was noted.