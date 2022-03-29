Saturday’s Stipes’ report highlights

RACE 1

LEGACY ROAR (10th/$284):

Bled.

RACE 2

DECEPTION (3rd/$6):

When questioned on the performance, jockey Danny Beasley said that his mount travelled extremely well throughout. But, when ridden out near the 350m mark, the gelding initially responded before running to the line one-paced. He felt that Deception may have not totally handled the distance.

RACE 5

COSMIC SANDS (last/$309):

Jockey Oscar Chavez said that he was instructed to settle back in the field. But, when his mount commenced to race keenly and with a moderate tempo, he allowed the gelding to stride forward.

BORN TO WIN (3rd/$27):

When questioned on his riding and, if there was an opportunity in the middle stages to settle further forward than he had on this occasion, jockey Ronnie Stewart said that he had been instructed, from a wide barrier, to go back and obtain cover. He agreed with the stewards that, with the benefit of hindsight, given the moderate tempo, it may have been more advantageous to follow Cosmic Sands forward passing the 1,500m mark and, hopefully, obtain cover midfield. Bearing in mind Stewart’s instructions, his explanations were accepted.

RACE 6

TURF BEAUTY (last/$83):

When questioned on the performance, jockey Rizuan Shafiq said that he had hoped, from a wide barrier, to be able to obtain cover. But, when he restrained his mount in the early stages to try to shift in, the horse commenced to race keenly. For this reason, he allowed her to stride forward, hoping she might settle. As a result, he had to race wide without cover. He added that, due to the mare having to cover ground throughout, she failed to respond when asked in the straight.

RACE 7

ROMANTIC (1st/$29):

When questioned on the apparent improved performance, trainer Richard Lim said that at his previous start, the gelding was drawn wide and unable to get cover. As a result, he did not finish the race off. On Saturday, Romantic was assisted by a good draw and a nice run throughout. The stewards noted his explanation but advised him as Romantic had established winning form, the horse would be expected to race consistently.

BASILISK (10th/$63):

An inquiry into the riding of Basilisk by apprentice jockey Faiz Khair will be convened.

RACE 9

TOP KNIGHT (last/$42):

When questioned on the performance, jockey Marc Lerner said that the gelding never travelled at any stage and was not suited by the firm track.

SACRED CROIX (6th/$63):

Jockey Shafiq reported on returning to scale that his mount felt sore in the near-fore. For this reason, he did not pressure it over the final 100m. A veterinary examination revealed that the horse returned lame off-fore.

RACE 11

SPEEDY MISSILE (10th/$19):

The horse was severely checked near the 250m mark after he improved to a tight run and was then crowded between Mo Almighty, who shifted out slightly, and Lim’s Spin, who shifted in, after initially being bumped in by Aftermath. In these circumstances, the stewards did not believe any rider to be careless to the required degree to warrant a charge. However, Troy See and A’Isisuhairi Kasim, the jockeys of Mo Almighty and Aftermath, were warned and advised to exercise more care when shifting ground.

Beasley and Yusoff suspended

RACE 10

Jockey Danny Beasley will miss this Saturday’s meeting after picking up a suspension for careless riding on Lim’s Bestbreaker on Saturday.

Near the 250m mark, he permitted his mount to shift out, when insufficiently clear of Real Efecto, who was steadied and lost the running he was entitled to.

RACE 11

Apprentice jockey Yusoff Fadzli was suspended for two Singapore race days for permitting Good Fight to shift in near the 900m mark on Saturday.

He was insufficiently clear of Mo Almighty, who was carried in onto Captain Singapore, who was carried in onto Lim’s Spin.

This resulted in all runners becoming severely crowded and Captain Singapore being severely checked.

As he has been engaged to ride this Saturday, Yusoff will be out from April 3 to 17, covering two Singapore race days.