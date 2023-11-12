Sauvestre’s Cup, quartet for Ng and Purton

Sauvestre leading all the way to win the Panasonic Cup at Sha Tin.

HONG KONG - Jockey Luke Ferraris celebrated his most important Hong Kong success, with Sauvestre’s victory in the Class 1 Panasonic Cup Handicap over 1,400m on Saturday.

It was also a day trainer Pierre Ng and jockey Zac Purton dominated at Sha Tin with a quartet each.

In only his second season, Ng boosted his 2023-24 tally to 20 wins with his first Hong Kong four-timer to lead the standings by six from Francis Lui, Danny Shum and Frankie Lor (all on 14).

Purton’s quartet catapulted the six-time Hong Kong champion jockey to 26 wins.

Ng and Purton combined with Billionaire Secret in the Class 4 Panasonic Japan Made System Kitchen Handicap (2,000m), Master Of Fortune in the Class 3 Panasonic Lighting Handicap (1,600m) and Aestheticism in the Class 4 Panasonic Speed Oven Handicap (1,600m).

Karis Teetan then chimed in for Ng atop Mugen in the Class 3 Panasonic Thermo Ventilator Handicap (1,200m).

Having only his third start, Mugen provided Ng with his 20th success of the campaign, further validating the young handler’s decision to target as many races as possible at the start of the season.

“The whole stable is responsible for that,” said Ng.

“It’s brilliant. It’s my first four-timer.”

Purton also struck with Mark Newnham’s Happy Hero in the Class 5 Panasonic Ziaino Air Treatment Handicap (2,000m), before Ferraris teamed up with Lor and Sauvestre, who led throughout with 122lb (55.4kg) to claim the afternoon’s feature.

“He had the light weight and the race sort of mapped to suit him,” said 21-year-old Ferraris.

“When he gets his own way in front, he sort of pricks his ears and he sort of comes back to you, and then you can do what you want with him – which is exactly what he did today.

“He pricked ears around the bend, he got a nice breather in and then with the lightish weight, when I clicked him, the response was immediate.”

Lor is uncertain of where Sauvestre will head next after the gelding excelled by resisting a late charge from Red Lion to win by a neck in 1min 21.69sec. Dancing Code ran third, a nose behind.

“Maybe I’ll look to 1,600m now but this horse has two times had heart problems,” he said.

“You need to look after him very carefully. If he’s healthy, we can maybe keep going.

“First-up this season, the form was not really good and then the second start he ran better and finished third.

“Today, he had a light weight over 1,400m, which is his best distance, and the jockey was able to lead by himself and control the pace really well.”

David Hall celebrated his 600th Hong Kong win, when talented sprinter Invincible Sage maintained an unbeaten record this season with victory in the Class 3 Panasonic 4KTV Handicap (1,000m) under Hugh Bowman. HKJC