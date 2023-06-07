Save something for Xponential in last race

Race 1 (1,800m)



10 Cable Speed slots in light and has an ideal draw. He is expected to roll forward to make his own luck.

4 Classic Archi caught the eye from the rear last start. He appears to be making the necessary improvement required to win in Hong Kong.

5 Daily Beauty remains a threat at Happy Valley. The five-time winner has the right barrier (2). His last-start sixth over this trip was quite pleasing.

9 Win Win Charity seems to have come to hand. He ran his best race last time when third over 1,650m.



Race 2 (1,200m)



9 Super Hornet has mixed his form lately. He caught the eye two trials ago and also appears to be in the right vein of form in trackwork for a first win. The inside draw affords Zac Purton options.

2 Jack Win has hit his straps and was a tidy winner two runs back. He can continue his development.

1 Happy Gathering draws ideally and remains a huge threat in this grade. Hugh Bowman takes the mount from gate 3.

4 Fingers Crossed can be hit and miss but there is some quality there.



Race 3 (1,650m)



3 Win Win Fighter gets a slightly better draw and finds suitable conditions. He is a multiple winner in this grade and Vincent Ho’s retention is a big plus. He can return to winning ways.

10 M Unicorn continues to take the right step forward. He has an inside draw which he can use to his benefit.

4 Fearless Fire is a threat in this class. He almost pinched it last time from the front. He is expected to try similar tactics again.

9 Beau Gosse gets in light and is worth including. He is nearing a first win.



Race 4 (1,200m)



2 Snowalot is a two-time winner from his last five outings. He soared home from an improbable spot to finish fourth last start. He can continue this level form and the inside draw should see him take closer order.

6 Always Fluke caught the eye in a recent trial. He is smart and can improve following his first two starts.

9 Cheer For South draws well and gets the services of Karis Teetan again as he chases a first win.

1 The Runner can lead and give them all something to reel in.



Race 5 (1,650m)



3 Lean Hero has the right draw and looks open to further improvement. He gets Bowman’s services as he chases a return to winning ways.

4 Sharpen Bright did well on debut, especially considering he was first-up on yielding ground. He can improve from that run which saw him finish a competitive fifth.

5 Nice Birdie continues to race well without winning. He has claims once more.

10 Right Honourable knows what it is all about. Keep safe.



Race 6 (1,200m)



11 Our Class Act slots in light and has been showing signs of improvement. He has a favourable draw, too, which should allow him to take up a forward position without disbursing too much petrol early on. He can win.

4 Always Awesome has shown considerable improvement across his only two runs in Hong Kong. He has a powerful turn of foot and will be fighting out the finish.

5 Cheong Fat returns from a minor setback. He can continue his upward trajectory.

9 Golden Luck is next in line.



Race 7 (1,800m)



Tricky contest but a dose of luck from the inside draw could see 11 Pegasus Hero break through. He has largely been a disappointment in Hong Kong, but he has had excuses. A return to the turf is a huge plus.

2 Comet Splendido finally draws a good gate. He has a few rating points left in hand.

1 Rocket Spade has top weight as he seeks a first win in Hong Kong. He is in the right vein of form and must be respected again.

3 Majestic Victory can figure. Keep safe.



Race 8 (1,000m)



6 Seasons Wit scored a nice win last start and can continue that level of form. Purton retains the mount and gate 1 should afford him the run of the race. The one to beat.

10 Atomic Energy continues to improve. A winner four starts back, he slots in light for apprentice Angus Chung. The main danger.

8 Drops Of God has not won for some time. Still, he has his fair share of talent and can make his presence felt from gate 3 under Teetan.

5 Harmony N Blessed has good recent form. He filled the top three spots in his last three outings. He notched his fifth success at his penultimate start and just found one better last time.



Race 9 (1,200m)



2 Xponential is after back-to-back wins. He does not know how to run a bad race and the inside gate should see him receive a few favours. The one to beat.

4 Reward Smile has shown ability with a debut triumph and a second in just two starts. He gets the right draw and will be fighting out the finish.

6 E Universe is in superb form at the minute. He can be a factor once more, especially from the draw.

3 Superb Capitalist, who won his debut and last start from six outings, will try to go all the way.



Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club