Savvy Nine can prevail on class

The Douglas Whyte-trained Savvy Nine has the class to take the last race at Sha Tin on Sunday. Besides winning the Group 3 January Cup, he has also placed in Group 1 and 2. Now he is racing in Class 2. PHOTO: HKJC

Race 1 (1,650m)

2 Hava Nageela won well last start. He looks to have found his niche on the dirt. With even luck, he appears well placed to continue his ascent in a small field.

5 Secret Vision knows what to do on the dirt. He has been without luck at times but should get every chance against only six rivals.

7 Yes We Can rarely runs a bad race. He can contend with the some luck.

3 So We Joy can finish thereabouts. The strong booking of Hugh Bowman commands respect.

Race 2 (1,650m)

8 Asian One is a two-time winner from his last four starts. He continues to improve under Jamie Richards, especially with more and more experience. The one to beat.

1 Amazing Teens is chasing back-to-back wins. The inside gate should allow him to do next to no work throughout.

4 Billionaire Secret can figure as long as he manages to offset the tricky draw. He is nearing a first win and several of his runs this season have been close.

7 High Cloud is next best.

Race 3 (1,000m)

14 Speedy Fortune is in the right vein of form to be victorious. He slots in light, should get a few favours and has the necessary experience to suggest a win is looming.

9 Star Club steps out on debut. He appeared to have much more left under the hood in a recent trial on turf.

5 Dan Attack impressed in that same trial under Zac Purton, who retains the ride on race day. He appears to have his fair share of ability.

2 Innoconstruction has claims. Expect him to cross in to take the lead. Keep safe.

Race 4 (1,600m)

9 Vanquisher looks like a miler. His latest effort was sound, enough to suggest that there is plenty more improvement.

6 War Weapon is without a win. He continues to run well from the rear, before coming up short each time. Purton hops up and he gets one of his best chances against a small field.

3 The Hulk is holding his condition.

1 Darci Joy has the class and should be thereabouts.

Race 5 (1,200m)

7 Call Me Teddy has shown ability on the dirt, albeit a while ago. If he manages to reproduce any of those efforts, he should be fighting out the finish.

3 Lucky Banner is chasing back-to-back wins. He just needs to offset Gate 12, which will be a challenge.

9 I Give can fly to the front. He will give them something to catch.

4 The Best Hero is consistent.

Race 6 (1,200m)

9 Gummy Gummy gets his chance to get on the board. This race will be a challenge but his improvement continues to rise rapidly. With Purton up, he gets his opportunity.

8 Adefill was made to work last start when he won in his Class 3 debut. He can continue to progress but he cannot afford to make any mistakes against this lot.

2 Sunny Boy will take some catching when he gets the lead. The inside gate should see him press to the front.

3 Toronado Phantom is in the mix.

Race 7 (1,400m)

7 Galvanic is a winner in waiting. He gets the draw and the services of Purton. Both factors should ensure his best chances to score.

9 Blue Marlin has mixed his form but clearly has the potential. It would not shock to see him bounce out of the ground.

5 Lost Child impressed when winning last time. Bowman retains the ride and his ascent is far from over.

6 D Star is lightly raced but has his fair share of talent. He has a win and two seconds in his last four starts.

Race 8 (1,200m)

4 Thesis gets the right draw and has displayed enough in his last two runs to suggest that a win is nearing. He is classy and seems to have acclimatised.

11 Setanta gets a few favours from an inside draw. He slots in light and should get his opportunity for an in-form stable.

2 Brave Dreams is a two-time winner from his last three starts. He has found his groove and deserves respect, even from a wide gate.

3 Midori Beauty is next best.

Race 9 (1,400m)

3 California Voce brings some tidy form over from Ireland to Hong Kong. His latest trial at Conghua was also nothing short of eye-catching. He appears well placed to fire first-up, especially from an ideal draw against this group.

5 Beauty Inspire continues to improve. Purton sticks aboard, which is a big plus.

6 Run Run Buddy is a two-time winner from his last three starts. He can atone for his last-start defeat.

13 Top Top Tea steps up to Class 3. He appears to open to further improvement.

Race 10 (1,800m)

2 Savvy Nine has the class to be winning and Gate 1 will see him with his opportunity. He is Group 1-placed and racing in Class 2.

The forecast for rain could easily suit an in-form 5 Bourbonaire. An impressive fast third last time, he is worth taking a chance on with conditions to suit, including a good draw."

12 Straight Arron has the scope to improve and should continue to do so.

10 Alacrity can continue his ascent. Do not discount.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club