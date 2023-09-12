SAY AYE AYE, SIR, TO SUPER COMMANDER 

Super Commander (No. 7) giving trainer Pierre Ng his first career winner on Sept 14, 2022. The South African-bred went on to score two more times last season, including his last start on May 17. He looks set to kick off the new season with a bang in Race 6 at Happy Valley on Wednesday night. PHOTO: HKJC

Race 1 (1,200m)

2 Multimore has the right draw and should be able to find the lead with Zac Purton aboard. He mixes his form but does his best racing at this course. The one to catch in this grade.

3 Theta Hedge has strung together several consistent runs at the tail end of last season. He has the right draw.

6 Goodmanship has a handy barrier, too, and looks the threat. He knows what to do over this course and distance.

8 Valhalla slots in light and can improve following his first-up effort last Sunday. Keep safe.

Race 2 (1,650m)

3 Durham Star won first-up last season and rates strongly to do the same again. He has taken to this trip with ease and gets a strong opportunity.

8 Nice Birdie mixes his form but knows how to win on his day. This is a suitable starting point this season and he remains a threat, especially after his trainer had a treble last Sunday.

9 Prosecco is nothing short of consistent. Expect him to hold his condition to be competitive.

5 Sturdy Ruby is lightly raced but is going places. His last-start third was over this course and distance.

Race 3 (1,200m)

2 Snowalot was in the form of his life at the end of last season. He can continue to race at that level. He never finished out of the first four in his last nine starts, scoring twice. The one to beat.

5 Mega Bonus draws well and should find an early lead. He can prove tough to reel in and shapes as a leading chance for Andrea Atzeni to collect a first win this term.

3 Lucky Archangel has consistency on his side and an ideal booking in Hugh Bowman.

1 Denfield has a bit of class and should get every opportunity, even under the hefty impost.

Race 4 (1,200m)

1 Sight Hero is always around the mark. Bowman takes the ride first-up and he looks wound up to perform strongly in his new-season debut.

3 Happy Soul is ready to seriously start climbing the handicap. With Purton at the helm, he remains a threat for the in-form Danny Shum stable.

4 Joy Coming is chasing back-to-back wins. He looks ready to make his ascent and the inside gate is a bonus.

7 Exuberant can mix his form but, on his day, he is good.

Race 5 (1,650m)

2 Hameron showed a stack of class when winning last start and can continue to race at that level of form this season. He draws ideally and should get his opportunity to log back-to-back wins at Happy Valley.

4 Splendid Living does not know how to run a poor race. This contest seems to suit him.

9 Eighteen Palms has found his feet and just needs to overcome the wide gate for Lyle Hewitson.

1 California Voce makes his Happy Valley debut. Bowman does the steering from gate 1, which is a big help.

Race 6 (1,000m)

1 Super Commander is chasing back-to-back wins. Expect him to lead from an ideal draw and prove hard to catch. The seven-year-old was trainer Pierre Ng’s first career winner on Sept 14, 2022. He went on to score two more times, including his last start on May 17. Luke Ferraris, who rode him in all three victories, will be astride.

6 Pachisi has shown ability although he has yet to score. He has had a second, a third and a fourth from just four starts. The only concern is his wide barrier, but he gets the services of Purton, which ensures him an excellent chance of overcoming the hindrance.

5 Sergeant Pepper brings the right form. He snared the second of his two victories last start on July 6. He should get the right run from gate 4.

8 Oversubscribed has a powerful finish. The four-time winner ran second in his latest outing. He will be running on late.

Race 7 (1,000m)

2 California Deeply has a stack of quality and he can take this. The inside draw is suitable and he gets one of his better chances, especially against a suitable field.

5 Magniac burst on the scene two starts ago with his first win. He can continue his ascent with added maturity between seasons.

6 Heroic Master gets the inner-most gate. He might be close to reaching his mark and Purton’s booking speaks volumes.

3 Explosive Witness has the ability and is in with a genuine shot.

Race 8 (1,200m)

1 Reward Smile is a horse on the rise and he should get a race run to suit. He is expected to take up a position just behind the leading duo before pouncing in the straight.

7 Allgreektome is fast and has each-way claims. Purton has chosen to ride, so chances are his mount is fully wound up to perform fresh.

10 One For All is a horse in form. He is the only runner for newly licensed Mark Newnham, who can make a dream debut in Hong Kong.

2 Superb Capitalist should do his thing out in front. Next in line.