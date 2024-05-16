Schofield keeps faith in Monkey

Sydney-based British jockey Chad Schofield saluting the crowd after winning the Group 3 Fortune Bowl (1,400m) at Kranji on Feb 11.

Superstar Lim’s Kosciuszko may well be the nearest thing to certainty in the $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile (1,600m) on May 18.

For the minority – opponents’ connections and underdog backers alike – who are still praying for an upset, they may be heartened by Golden Monkey’s jockey Chad Schofield’s bold and sincere take on the mammoth task ahead.

“I have a lot of respect for Lim’s Kosciuszko. Everybody knows how good he is, and he just keeps on winning,” said Schofield.

“But I also have a lot of belief in my horse. If things are run to suit, he will give his best.”

The Sydney-based English hoop, who will be on the last of his three-race package on the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained Golden Monkey, is not speaking out of turn.

He proved to be an astute pick by Jig Racing/Elvin Stable’s manager Josh McLoughlan from Day 1.

First hired in the Group 2 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m) on July 2, 2023 – which was also his first Kranji visit – Schofield duly delivered.

McLoughlan unsurprisingly went back to the well when a rider was again needed for Golden Monkey’s early 2024 feature campaign.

Schofield promptly signed up for three fly-in missions, but passed up the Group 3 Committee’s Prize (1,600m) due to commitments.

His perfect chemistry with the son of Star Turn continued to thrive in the Group 3 Fortune Bowl (1,400m) on Feb 11.

Cousin Jaden Lloyd warmed the saddle for the Committee’s Prize, finishing fourth to Bestseller.

But, on Schofield’s third visit for the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy (1,400m) on April 21, Golden Monkey ran third despite receiving 4.5kg from Lim’s Kosciuszko.

Back to level weights for a 2½-length beating, Golden Monkey faces an even more arduous task of turning the tables on his nemesis.

However, it is not just the pull in weights Schofield has picked up from the EW Barker post-mortem.

“To the eye, he was in a great position. But if you know the horse, he was probably too close, and travelling too well,” he said.

“He actually jumped very quickly and they then slowed down the pace. He was ridden upside down, he dropped the bit and didn’t have that devastating turn of foot.

“He still ran a brave third, although we thought he could win. He was not beaten all that far.”

The 2013 Cox Plate-winning jockey (Shamus Award) has not ridden since his Gosford Cup win on Hezashocka on May 11, giving himself a lot of time for homework.

“I saw his trial (May 9) and his third was brilliant. He never usually trials that well,” said Schofield, who lands in Singapore on May 17.

“It’s a small field, so he won’t be too far off. I would’ve liked a better draw than 10 from 10, though.

“But from the way he is ridden, it’s not the end of the world.”

Should Schofield come up short in the Kranji Mile, he would at least hope to keep a record intact.

In three previous Kranji hit-and-runs, he has never returned home empty-handed, scoring aboard the Fitzsimmons-trained Fire and Saint Tropez on the undercard.

This time, he rides Fitzsimmons’ Greatham Boy, Buuraq Sixty-One and Gold Star. He has also picked up a ride in the $150,000 Group 2 Singapore Guineas (1,600m) – Lim’s Smythe for Daniel Meagher.

As Schofield liked his late-closing seventh in the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m), won by stablemate Lim’s Bighorn, he pulled some strings.

“I thought it was a big run under the radar,” he said. “I have to thank Josh for helping me ask for the ride. I think Lim’s Smythe will go very close, if not win.”

