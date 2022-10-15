Second QEII Cup win is not unthinkable

Hard Too Think (Marc Lerner) landing the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) in 2021. He will attempt to retain his crown on Saturday. ST FILE PHOTO

Hard Too Think’s meteoric rise in the second half of the 2021 season was nothing short of spectacular.

But such overnight walks on the red carpet can be a double-edged sword in horse racing.

Stephen Gray’s hardy stayer is the perfect epitome.

Group 1 wins in the Singapore Derby (1,800m) and Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m), followed by a second in the Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m), in the space of four months catapulted his ratings from 67 to 97 in one fell swoop.

But in six starts in 2022, his best result was a third in a Class 1 race over the prep trip of 1,400m.

He was not beaten out of sight, though, proving if need be that his place in the top shelf was not usurped. He has dropped only four points since the Gold Cup.

After trekking around unsuitable races for one year, he has come full circle back to the race he last won, almost to the day.

The All Too Hard six-year-old will defend the title he won on Oct 16, 2021 in Saturday’s $300,000 Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup.

“This will be the first time he will carry the same weight (58kg) as the others since the Kranji Mile. The pull at the weights will be a lot better,” said New Zealander Gray.

“He ran super in the Kranji Mile which was at weight-for-age. But, since then, he’s been running in handicap races, giving weight.

“He’s looking for 2,000m and 2,200m, but unfortunately, we don’t have these races here.

“The QEII Cup and the Singapore Gold Cup (Nov 19) are the two races he was set for. I’ve just kept him ticking over to hold his form.

“He’ll also be well weighted in the Gold Cup. He’s come on good.”

Tellingly, Danny Beasley had the same thinking cap on when he jumped off the likely QEII Cup favourite, Hongkong Great, to stunningly switch to Hard Too Think. The Australian was the jockey aboard at the Chilean-bred’s breakthrough win on Sept 10.

“Hongkong Great has a great chance in the QEII Cup. But Hard Too Think is a better Gold Cup ride,” said Beasley.

“Even if Hongkong Great loses, as a last-start winner, he can’t lose points.

“I also liked Hard Too Think’s run the other day. Marc (Lerner) gave him a super ride and said he was cherry-ripe.”

Interestingly, the Frenchman had been Hard Too Think’s regular partner in his Group 1 glories, but he was actually just filling in for the injured Beasley in that Class 1 mile race won by Senor Don on Sept 24.

While reluctant to change horses (in this case, jockeys) midstream, Gray knew the weights trend might force his hand.

“I was conscious he would not have enough weight for Marc in the Gold Cup,” said Gray.

“I was looking for a good lightweight jockey who could ride him through and give good feedback.

“Danny had a choice to make and it was his own decision to go for Hard Too Think till the Gold Cup.

“Anyway, Marc was also happy with his last run. The horse got a bit tired under the weight, and he didn’t have much room either.”

A few months ago, Hard Too Think might not even have faced the starter this Saturday.

“We planned to run him overseas because there are no feature races or distance races here,” said Gray.

“The owners can get some money in big races like tomorrow. They want to run for Group races.

“There is no racing business model without feature races. Owners want to invest in quality horses, not Class 4 or 5 horses.”