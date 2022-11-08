Second Salute more Super

Super Salute (Manoel Nunes) producing a spurt for his back-to-back victory in the final event at Kranji on Saturday.

Super Salute’s first win at his second Kranji start in October was a relief, more than anything else.

It was not pretty. But, more importantly, the early breakthrough quelled any fears trainer Jason Lim and owner Alan John could have a dud on their hands.

But Saturday’s follow-up win, again with Manoel Nunes astride, in the $50,000 Class 4 race (Polytrack 1,200m) was greeted with a much wider smile by the connections.

The way he carved up his 11 rivals was more in keeping with a score sheet that included a Blue Diamond Stakes start – albeit his one Australian win, when known as Construct, was recorded at a midweek meeting in Kembla Grange.

“His first win was not that convincing. He was six wide round the home turn and hit the front a little too soon, but he made it,” said Lim.

“Straight after that win, he was back doing work with Nunes, mostly slow work, as he had pulled up very well.

“Nunes said the horse had come back different, so much improved. He said why not back him up.”

The Brazilian ace’s almost psychic flair for horses was again right on the money.

After a smothered run in among horses, Super Salute never gave his $13 backers any anxious moments once a run materialised at the top of the straight.

While the swoopers came breathing down his neck at his Singapore account opener, they were left chasing shadows this time.

Both Big Tiger (Benny Woodworth) and Coin Toss (Jake Bayliss) came chipping away at the margin, but could only fill the minor spots in that order, about two lengths away.

“He played around the first time I sat on him but, after his first win, he was much better,” said Nunes.

“He was still nervous on Saturday but, in the race, I let him come back where he was happy. He was a lot more relaxed.

“I was only worried about the 59kg but he won a very nice race.”

Despite carrying 2.5kg more, Super Salute shaved 0.09sec off the Polytrack 1,200m timing of his first win to clock 1min 11.09sec.

The only area which is still not quite a weight off the minds of his trainer and jockey is his barrier manners.

A former Peter and Paul Snowden-trained galloper who raced in elite company in Australia, the I Am Invincible four-year-old was fancied heavily on debut when ridden by Bernardo Pinheiro.

But he came a cropper after he blew his start to run fourth.

He jumped on terms at his back-to-back wins but claustrophobia is harder to shake off.

“He drew a better barrier but I was still concerned with his jump,” said Nunes.

“Inside the gates, he half-reared again but the handlers helped him. John Pepe (starter) also did a good job to open the gates at the right time.”

Super Salute is by far the standout in Lim’s small yard of 19 horses.

But the Australian-trained Singaporean handler knows any flaws have to be nipped in the bud if he is to step up to the next level.

“I was very confident he would run well on Saturday, even if he is not fully put together yet,” said Lim.

“He still plays up in the barriers and is still raw. But he sure is an exciting horse for the future.

“He is on 73 points now, he’ll go to Class 3 after a short break. That will settle his mind down.

“I’ll then bring him back next year for a Class 3 race over 1,200m on Polytrack on Jan 14.”

Nunes is odds-on to stay on but will then take the reins with a new tag – four-time Singapore champion jockey.

Wins on Dream Alliance ($10) and Lucky Jinsha ($8) have widened his already unassailable lead to 30 winners on Wong Chin Chuen (72 versus 42) but they actually mattered a lot more to trainer Tim Fitzsimmons.

With the Australian having also taken the opener with The Star (Vlad Duric, $30), he drew first blood on title rival Donna Logan by skipping three winners clear – the widest margin established between the pair since July 17 – to 59.

However, Logan later pulled one back with Minister, in Race 10, to bring her score to 57.