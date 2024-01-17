See gets fourth shot at redemption in Australia

Singaporean jockey Joseph See steering the Bob Martin-trained Navy Sun to a narrow win in Race 5 at Geraldton on Jan 13.

Serving buckets of ice cold beer to late-night revellers at Newton Circus was about the only time Joseph See would be remotely reminded of his previous job.

As a jockey, the moments that flushed the Singaporean with the most pride were the cheers the Kranji crowd greeted him at his 87 lead-ins.

The reception from the happy drinkers at the popular food centre brought a smile to his face, too, even if the vibes were not quite the same.

Sometimes, See liked that new F&B life. Other times, he loathed it. He just needed a job to get by.

But See did not miss his previous life as a jockey either.

Besides the cheers, he also copped jeers – three times for three separate lengthy disqualifications – Look At Me (2011), Perfect Challenger (2015) and Smoke And Mirrors (2022).

The latest ban was the longest, 18 months, and costliest with a $50,000 fine. Three strikes, and he was out.

Not many jockeys get a second chance, let alone a third, but he spurned them all.

The Perth-trained jockey did not even bother reapplying for a licence in 2023 when his ban ended in February. The chances that the committee’s leniency had not been worn thin were next to nothing.

Disillusioned with the way his career had gone south, See secured a liquor’s licence at Newton Circus instead, and put a line through his 15 years as a jockey.

Or so he thought.

Some 30 months – 909 days to be exact – after he rode his last winner All We Know at Kranji on July 18, 2021, See popped up a winner at Geraldton, Western Australia, on Jan 13.

The 40-year-old’s pledge to not jump in a saddle again did not last very long.

“Back in August, I decided to hand my stall to my staff and return to Australia, in Geraldton, mainly to get back with my family,” said See, who has two children, Jacob, 14, and Chayla, 11, with Australian wife Cassey.

“They were with me in Singapore at first but it was hard as Cassey didn’t have a job there, and then I was out.

“She also went back to Perth for the kids’ schools. It was hard as I missed them, luckily, we can video call.

“So, racing was the last thing on my mind when I went back to Australia. I just wanted to find another job here, I kept my options open.

“But Cassey works as stable foreman for trainer Bob Martin and, with the stables only a 15-minute drive from our Greenough home, I soon went back to the stables.

“Next thing I know, I was bitten by the bug again. I started riding trackwork first and, as my weight dropped to 54kg, I started thinking about a riding comeback.”

To See’s delight, his application with the licensing committee from the Racing and Wagering Western Australia (RWWA) was successful.

“I’d like to thank RWWA for giving me the opportunity to ride in Western Australia, especially Mr John Zucal from the licensing office,” he said.

See took his first ride back at Geraldton on Nov 29, finishing a close fourth aboard a 40-1 shot, Where’s My Lunch, for Martin.

“I worked hard with Bob and Cassey on this horse. It was a very encouraging first ride,” he said.

Similar bookings on mostly roughies followed but he did ride a handful of minor placings, including one that would lead to the breakthrough.

“After I finished third on Navy Sun in a 1,400m race (Dec 9), I told Ron Cowl the trainer that he can go up to 1,600m,” said See.

“But I missed his next start on 1,600m because I was committed to another horse. I got on last Saturday, and the horse (25-1) got up to beat the leader (Butterflyrock).”

After a short stint with hops in a bottle, See has hopped back onto his first love – and a winner to boot.

See would rather stay in his comfort zone of the countryside, though.

“I was offered to ride in the city at Ascot and Belmont, but I prefer the quieter life in Geraldton,” he said.

“I’m enjoying life in Australia with my wife and my two kids. I can get to see them grow up.

“I do miss home and I still keep in touch with my jockey friends in Singapore.

“I feel sorry for them with racing closing (in October). It’s sad to see 182 years of history come to an end.”

