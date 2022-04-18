See gets off the mark at first Gold Coast ride

Troy See steering Muiron (left) to victory in a handicap race over 1,200m on the Gold Coast, Australia.

Troy See has popped out of nowhere as a winner on the Gold Coast in Australia on Saturday.

This is no racing hoax. It was indeed the name of the winning rider next to a horse called Muiron in Race 5, a handicap over 1,200m.

It turned out to be the Singaporean jockey’s first ride at a new Australian stint, and the Les Kelly-trained 14-1 shot was his only ride of the day.

Not many even knew See had left the country given he had been a regular fixture at Kranji almost every week, albeit he does not command the biggest book of rides.

The 33-year-old last rode at a Kranji meeting on March 26.

He was then suspended one week for careless riding, but his absence last Saturday has mostly slipped under the radar.

That was because the 2018 Singapore champion apprentice jockey was already on an Australian-bound plane.

It was a move that caught some unawares, but which, unknown to many, See had teed up for around a year.

The heavyweight jockey’s season has struggled to take off of late.

Forfeited rides due to dehydration, suspensions and licence non-renewals have also stymied his promising riding career.

In short, See has been feeling stale and trying to seek greener pastures.

“If I were of the same age as Benny Woodworth or Oscar Chavez, I would have stayed put. But I’m still too young, I didn’t want to ride out my career in Singapore like a part-time jockey,” said See, who has two wins from 33 rides this year.

“I still enjoy being a jockey, but I wanted to move to a country where I could ride a lot more.

“I’ve been thinking of going back to Australia after I rode in Tasmania for a short while a couple of years ago.

“I spoke to Mick Dittman, who helped set me up with Les Kelly, a trainer on the Gold Coast. It’s taken around one year for the work permit to finally come through around a month ago.

“Close friends knew, it’s not something to brag about, but I did tell the Singapore stewards I would take leave of absence until June. My Singapore licence is up until then, and I will then see how things go.”

June is also the month See and wife Pei Wen expect their second child.

“I need to come back anyway. Our second baby is due in June,” said See, who is already father to a four-year-old daughter, Cara.

“For now, I’ll see how Australia goes for me. Les gives me rides, and I’ve also got an agent, Teddy Dunston, who does all my bookings.

“I’m enjoying it and I’m also lucky John Powell let me stay at his place. I’ve also met Robbie Fradd, Noel Callow and Ben Thompson, so it’s all good, I’m not too homesick.” - Michael Lee