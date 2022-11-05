See It Again has the class to rise to the task

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) CINNAMON BLUSH has run decent races over the course and distance and has the best draw

(6) SEA OF TEARS is overdue, having run a string of decent races, and the blinkers have been fitted which could do the trick.

(8) SHANTA’S PRIDE has ability but also has a breathing issue. Again badly drawn but has Richard Fourie up and would be deserving

Stablemate (13) CAN’T CATCH ME is better than her last try over a bit further. She could run a better race with a change of tactics. Can pop up in an open race.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(4) AQUA BOLT won a nice race the last time he was seen at this venue and could add to log-leading Keagan de Melo’s tally.

(7) SUN BLUSHED was unlucky not to get up and win a Grade 2 the last time he raced over this track and trip. He could be even better now and can make amends.

(1) FATHER’S FROST asserted his authority when up in class last time. He takes on better opposition but has a chance from draw No. 1.

(3) HIS CHOICE is very capable on his day. Worth a thought.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) ALPHABETTY finished ahead of Zinikele – who then won – on debut. In form and drawn well, but she needs to break on terms.

(2) CATALEYA SUMMER had too much to do coming from well off the pace after jumping from a wide gate last time. She has drawn well and could threaten.

(9) LADY OF GOLD has run two decent local races and appeared more dangerous on this turf track. She is heading the right way but has a wide draw to overcome.

(8) EDVIGE ran her best race last time when switching to 1,400m, her best distance.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(2) MONASHADA has run over a variety of distances and has not disgraced herself. She should appreciate the step-up to 1,400m and could be hard to peg back.

(5) LADY TIPTREE ran on nicely in her last start and could go well at first try on the turf track.

(4) LET’S NOT LINGER impressed the last time she raced over the course and distance. The form has been well franked.

(3) LUCKY MISS is holding form and should run well again.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(7) BLUE PLANET would have found his last race too short. The course-and-distance winner could make a happy return.

(5) CAPE EAGLE did not give in when a close-up third behind some capable rivals. If he holds form and is allowed to dictate, he could give them the slip.

(4) HINCKLEY has been a bit disappointing but may just prefer racing on turf. Can improve.

(2) CAPTAIN SEAGER showed signs of a form return last time. He has drawn better and should run well.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(9) SING FOR WINTER won her maiden in style and could follow up even with the switch to turf.

(2) DEVILS AND DUST was not disgraced in a minor feature over the course and distance. Drawn well, she should give a good account of herself again.

(12) BAY BREEZE ran two good races in a row before a rest. A lowered rating looks to have done the trick but she has to overcome the widest gate.

(3) RASPBERRY BERET and (11) BOOGIE SHOES should be there on form.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(7) SEE IT AGAIN will be out to show he has the class of close relative Do It Again. He was impressive last time but will be tested against some high-class sorts over a longer trip. It will be an interesting affair.

(1) CAPTAIN CASEY beat See It Again in the maidens and has then run well in a Grade 2 from a wide draw. He could do it again.

Champion juvenile filly (4) CANADIAN SUMMER has a testing assignment against males after a rest but could be up to it.

(8) AURORA STORM won a nice race when allowed to dictate at Hollywoodbets Scottsville. Watch.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(7) ARVERNI KING was a last-start beaten favourite, but that was his first try at Hollywoodbets Scottsville.

(3) POLITICAL PARTY has been gelded and could come out stronger after a rest. He has drawn well.

(1) CARAMEL FUDGE and (4) NUMZAAN showed some potential and could improve.