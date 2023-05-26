See It Again has eyes on Race 6

Race 1 (1,200m)

(10) WILLOW CREEK, who is lightly raced, probably needed her last start. She has drawn a touch wide but should be progressive.

(4) KINGDOM OF GOLD showed up well at long odds on debut and this yard generally has them lined up for feature days.

(1) UNITED WE STAND has improved since a break. This is her third run after a layoff.

(5) BITCOIN BABY did well first run around a turn. The experience is in her favour.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(1) BEVIES DELIGHT finished close-up in feature company last start and should prefer this shorter trip from the best draw.

(2) BIG EYED GIRL was a comfortable winner last start with a tongue tie and can follow up.

(4) ANCIENT EPIC has been climbing the handicap but goes well over this course and distance.

(3) WARSHIP finished close over this course and distance last time and has the benefit of a 1.5kg allowance.

Race 3 (1,600m)

Dingaans winner (6) UNION SQUARE has been racing in top company lately and looks well weighted in this field.

(3) LORD WILLIAM has been in good form since arriving in KwaZulu-Natal. Although the weight favours Union Square, he should still go well.

(5) IMPOSING has good form on this course and comes in with a light weight.

(4) NOBLE CITY has won two of his four starts. He also has a light weight to help his chances but is up in class.

Race 4 (2,400m)

(7) ARAGOSTA has shown up well in two starts since a lengthy break and should strip close to his peak.

(13) SENSO UNICO stays well and has had the benefit of a local outing over a distance short of his best. He will much prefer this trip.

(4) FUTURE PEARL was a comfortable winner of the Gold Bowl and was not far back behind Son Of Raj in the SA Derby. He is well in with a light weight.

(8) REX UNION got a terrific ride to win the Highland Night Cup. He stays well and has a light weight.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(1) RAIN IN HOLLAND has come good and has won on this course. She was a touch unlucky in the Champions Challenge last start and should have better luck from the best draw.

(9) GILDED BUTTERFLY was an easy feature-race winner over the distance last time and can build on that effort.

(5) TIME FLIES has yet to finish out of the money in nine starts. She stays the trip well and has a good draw.

(14) SILVER DARLING has not won since winning this race in 2022 and has the widest draw. But she has been racing in strong company and must have a strong chance.

(13) SAARTJIE is drawn one inside of Silver Darling and won her only start over this trip. She was unlucky in the recent WSB Fillies Guineas and has improved with blinkers.

Race 6 (2,000m)

Cape Derby winner (7) SEE IT AGAIN caught the eye when making late progress in the WSB Guineas behind Charles Dickens. He will much prefer this longer trip and rates as the horse to beat.

(3) WITHOUT QUESTION was just over two lengths behind See It Again and Charles Dickens in the Cape Derby. He warmed up nicely, beating older horses in the Variety Club Mile.

(1) COUSIN CASEY was well beaten in the Guineas but will much prefer this trip.

(8) SON OF RAJ has come well since being fitted with blinkers. He stays the trip well and cannot be written off.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(3) HIERKOMMIEBOKKIE won well over this trip last run. She is progressive and has a top rider up.

(11) ASIYE PHAMBILI has her first run for a new stable. Her last run is best ignored. Watch the market.

(8) PRINCESS PHILIPPA has not been far back in useful company on the Highveld. Handy weight.

(5) SASHAY AWAY has been up against stronger rivals. She gives weight to the field but looks more than capable.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(4) IMBEWU was a beaten favourite on the Poly last start and was dropped three points. She goes well over this trip and should be competitive off her new mark.

(7) DOUBLE DREAM was a beaten favourite on the Poly last run. She has some useful Cape before that. She can make amends.

(2) MAQUETTE has improved with blinkers but the extra 200m could be an issue.

(1) DANCING DORA has the best draw and some useful Highveld form to back her claims.