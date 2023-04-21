Seeking group acclaim again

Manoel Nunes returning to scales on Super Salute after the duo extended their unbeaten record together to four from four in a Class 2 (1,400m) race on April 1. They contest the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy on Sunday. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

Manoel Nunes wants to bask in the limelight of big-race glory again.

Some may not have realised it, but the four-time Singapore champion jockey has not won any silverware at Kranji since December 2017 when Nova Strike landed the Group 3 Colonial Chief Stakes.

Granted, the Brazilian ace left Singapore shortly after, not heading back for another full-time stint until the end of 2021.

But, while he reclaimed his crown in 2022, he has been oddly muted at the prize-giving dais, where he used to be a perennial visitor.

Group races being slashed to only eight that year also narrowed the opportunities, even if fans were expecting at least one hurrah.

Three feature races into the bumped-up line-up for 2023, and Nunes is still trophyless.

Super Salute in this Sunday’s $150,000 Group 2 EW Barker Trophy (1,400m) – which has eluded him in his 23 Group successes, including four Group 1s – is arguably his first genuine shot at No. 24.

Nunes, who, on 30 winners, holds a seven-win lead on Wong Chin Chuen, is not fussed, though. He just puts it down to being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“Many things must go right before you win a big race. I’ve just had no luck since I came back,” he said.

“Take last season for example. I was supposed to ride Golden Monkey in the 3YO series after Oscar (Chavez) was suspended.

“But I got hurt on Alqantur in the first leg, and Jake Bayliss got on and won the second leg.”

However, Super Salute is one seat that Nunes did not win through any musical chairs. Ironically, he will share top billing with Golden Monkey this Sunday.

Trainer Jason Lim booked Nunes from the day the former Kembla Grange one-time winner arrived.

The pairing has been bombproof. Nunes was on four of six starts for the perfect record of four wins.

Due to injury, he sat out the I Am Invincible four-year-old’s debut when he blundered at the start, but still ran a brave fourth for fellow Brazilian Bernardo Pinheiro.

“He should’ve won at his first start,” said Nunes.

“He had one trial which he won by eight lengths. As a result, he was too fired up on debut.”

Nunes also had to pass at Super Salute’s second-last start because he could not meet the 50kg weight. He watched in awe as lightweight rider Krisna Thangamani enjoyed the spoils.

Getting back in the saddle at the last start in a Class 2 race (1,400m) on April 1, Nunes steered him to his fifth win in a row.

No crowbar could prise him off his four-year-old conveyance for the upcoming series – and certainly not at this first test at elite level for the perfect appetiser.

“Super Salute is the best Group race ride I’ve had since I came back to Singapore,” said Nunes.

“I’m quite happy with barrier No. 8, to be honest. It’s better than 12 as he’s a horse you can ride anywhere – front, midfield or the back.

“Golden Monkey has a good barrier and is the main rival, and don’t forget Mr Black Back with only 50kg. He will lead.

“But my horse has been working great. He’s improved with every single race.”

It took a while for the experienced rider to be won over, though.

“If someone had asked me six months ago, I would’ve said he was just a Class 3 horse,” he said.

“It was only after Krisna won on him in a Class 2 race – because I couldn’t make the weight – that I thought he had something special.

“He’s in great form, but he’s still a difficult horse to ride. That’s why I ride him every single morning, be it slow work or fast work.

“He has his own character. He gets barrier practice in the morning, but on race day, he’s so smart that he can go back to his tricks.

“But with time, he has improved so much at the barriers now. I told Jason he’s dying for more distance.

“It’s good he got another 1,400m race before the first leg of the 4YO series. But to me, he’s ready to go up to 1,600m, but we’ll do it the right way, step by step.

“The Derby’s 1,800m is a question mark, but from the way he’s going, maybe it’ll be no problem.”