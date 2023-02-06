Senor Toba to head for Qatar after big victory

Jockey Hugh Bowman steering the Caspar Fownes-trained grey Senor Toba (left) to land the Group 3 Centenary Vase over the Sha Tin 1,800m on Sunday.

HONG KONG The Caspar Fownes-trained Senor Toba is headed for Qatar after landing a plucky victory in the HK$3.9 million (S$658,000) Group 3 Centenary Vase Handicap over 1,800m under a beautiful ride by Hugh Bowman on Sunday.

Sealing consecutive wins in the race for Fownes, after Zebrowski’s victory in 2022, Senor Toba charged to a 3/4-length triumph over Running Glory and Ka Ying Star in 1min 48.37sec at Sha Tin.

Victory was topnotch, as it was not his optimum distance. His two previous Hong Kong successes were over 2,000m and 2,400m, which was the Group 3 Queen Mother Memorial Cup.

“It was a really strong performance. It’s probably not the most suitable distance for him, but it was run at a really nice and even pace which I thought it was going to be as that’s Money Catcher’s style,” said Bowman.

Money Catcher fired to the lead. Ka Ying Star sat behind. Senor Toba stalked the pair.

Bowman clicked up the grey in the home straight. He hit the front with 150m left and the 133lb (60.45kg) allotted weight did not stop him at all.

Running Glory carried 116lb into second place. Ka Ying Star had 131lb.

“He showed us in his trial last week that he was going to give us a nice run today. Obviously, it’s definitely on the sharp side – the 1,800m – but it’s nice when these types of horses can pull a race off like that under handicap conditions,” said Fownes.

Senor Toba will now make the trip to Doha, Qatar, on Thursday to contest the Group 1 H.H. The Amir Trophy over 2,400m at Al Rayyan on Feb 18.

There, the horse will be reunited with former four-time Hong champion Joao Moreira.

The Douglas Whyte-trained Russian Emperor is also expected to make the trip for the same race.

After Qatar, Fownes is targeting Senor Toba at the Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic over 2,400m at Meydan in Dubai on March 25. - HKJC