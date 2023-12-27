Seow keeps calm ahead of decider

A jubilant Jerlyn Seow flashing four fingers to celebrate her first-ever four timer after she scored aboard Silo for her master Stephen Crutchley at Kranji on Dec 9.

The countdown to sometime after 5.30pm on Dec 30 is likely to matter more to Jerlyn Seow than the one shouted out loud by revellers to usher in a new year around 30 hours later.

It will be either a little whoop of delight or a crushing silence somewhere in Canberra, Sembawang.

Seow will finally get to know if her three-win lead would be enough to see her etch her name in the annals of Singapore horse racing as its first female champion apprentice jockey.

But the 30-year-old, who is not really the type to bring the house down, said the build-up to that potentially historic moment will be louder further out west some 20km away.

“My fan base is more in Jurong West where I grew up. If there are any cheers on Saturday, they’ll come from there, especially Jurong Central Plaza,” said Seow.

“That’s where my parents own a yong tau foo and fishball stall. It’s the uncles and aunties who eat there who are excited about me.

“They’ve even laminated my winning photos from newspapers and given them to my parents to hang at the stall. My parents weren’t into racing, but they follow me now.”

The youngest among three children, Seow used to help her father Seow Lai Huat and mother Soh Lay Hong at the hawker stall before she began riding in 2016.

She will watch the races on TV from her Canberra home. The reason she is not on the track fighting for her place in history is a three-day suspension for careless riding.

One can picture Seow swinging off the tails of the rides of the only two apprentices who can reel her in – Rozlan Nazam and Jamil Sarwi, both on 11 winners.

But despite her competitive streak, the former air rifle shooter was keeping cool about the outcome, knowing her destiny is now out of her hands.

“If either wins, I’ll be happy for either, but of course I’d be sad if I lost the premiership. There’s still one last chance next year,” she said, alluding to Singapore’s farewell meeting in 2024 before the shutdown on Oct 5.

“Of course, I want to make history. But it’s okay if I lose, it’s not like, die-die, I must win.”

Seow felt that the friendly rivalry among the three protagonists has brought out the magnanimous side in her – unlike 2022.

“To be honest, I wouldn’t be that sad if I lose mainly because the battle was very competitive this year. We pushed each other but we’re all fighting for ourselves,” she said.

“Last year, it was very demoralising to lose the title as I was so far behind. I gave up the fight early.

“This year, there were ups and downs, too. For example, I had 10 seconds in a month.

“I was even more demoralised when I got the four-meeting ban but I was very appreciative when it was reduced to three weeks, which gave me a chance to ride one last time (Dec 9).

“I still had to go and get a big score and I’m glad I rode four winners that day.”

That timely first career four-timer after stewards granted her a one-day grace (four meetings shaved off by one on appeal) could well be the decider after all.

With Rozlan firing blanks and Jamil riding one winner (Gun) to join Rozlan on Dec 17, the tie-breaker did not change, allowing Seow (on 14 wins) to breathe slightly better.

“I did watch the last meeting. Even though Jamil won only one race and Rozlan didn’t win, I don’t want to think too much about it,” she said.

“They can still catch me.”

With both challengers booked on nine rides apiece – and the last ride being Jamil’s in the last race at 5.30pm – a big haul (minimum of four wins from either as Seow has more seconds) cannot be ruled out.

No prizes for guessing which forms Seow had been poring over in the last 24 hours.

“I think they both have a couple of chances, even if Jamil might have better chances than Rozlan,” she said.

“Rozlan’s best chance is Windfall who is a last-start winner while Jamil has Gun, Rocky, Sheesh and China Pearl, who is still a maiden in a field which is not as strong.”

While the odds are in her favour, Seow said she had not invited anybody to pop the champagne at her place, even if she hangs on.

“I haven’t planned anything on that day. I’ll just watch the races at home again,” she said.

“My husband Clifford is not really interested in racing, but he’ll support me. My dad did not follow racing or back horses before, but he’ll have a few bets on my horses, also for support.

“If I win, we can always celebrate another day. We’ve already had a big party, dinner with family and friends after I won four.

“But, I know – this party would be bigger if it happens.”

