Sept 24 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

(1) CAT O’CLOCK tried 1,400m last time and ran a fair second. She looks well-placed to open her account after a string of decent efforts.

(2) BLACK HOLE SUN may be a six-year-old, and having her 17th start, but she is also holding form and should again make her presence felt.

(5) ON A JET PLANE was fitted with blinkers on debut and, after showing good toe, faded. She is well-bred and can only improve.

(3) PLUM BLOSSOM has run well in a similar contest and cannot be discounted.

Race 2 (1,400m)

There are well-bred first timers in the hunt and the betting market should be a good guide to their chances.

If (1) KAROO GOLD is anywhere near ready, he could finally open his account. He has gone close behind some decent individuals but is dropping in distance.

(3) GOOD TO GREAT is a lightly raced sort who made marked improvement in his second start. He should appreciate the extra distance and is bred for even further.

(8) KALEESH CYBORG was beaten in a close finish on debut and looks a bit better than his last run, which was his first try round the turn. More improvement to come.

(6) CHARIOT OF FIRE may be the value bet. Include in the exotics.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(1) WINDS OF CHANGE is back and, having shown himself to be one of the best around in Grade 1 contests, should be difficult to oppose back in maiden company.

Well-bred first timer (9) HUEHUETENANGO could be worth following.

(2) PURSUIT OF FAME and (3) SOLAR SAIL should be in the fight for minor placings.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(5) FAITHFUL MISTRESS has a good deal of stamina in her pedigree and yet turned in a fair performance on her debut over this distance. She can only improve and should run well.

(6) SHAKE IT was not disgraced on debut when beaten just over six lengths in what looked a competitive affair. If ready after a break, she could be dangerous. It does not end there, all three first-timers have decent pedigrees and need to be watched.

(2) ANNE OF DENMARK and (4) EXPLOSIVE GIFT warrant respect. Watch for market support.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(5) OPEN HIGHWAY won well when upped in division. He could have more to come.

(4) ROLLWITHTHEPUNCHES put in a gallant effort last time when only just missing out on first prize. Strong claims.

(2) BLACK EGRET found one better in (5) OPEN HIGHWAY in his last start. With a weight turnaround, he could make things a lot tougher.

(8) RAINBOW REWARD had to overcome a wide draw when running around the turn last time. He is back up the straight and could make his presence felt.

Race 6 (1,000m)

An exciting race featuring up-and-coming three-year-olds.

(1) KARATE KID confirmed the promise of his debut when following up with a victory over a decent sort.

(5) BLAZE A WAY fits a similar profile in that he made a fair debut and went on to win well. If not in need of the run, he can pass this tougher assignment.

(3) JOHNNY APPLESEED showed his true ability second time out with an easy win and could be hard to peg back again.

(4) ALONE TIME beat weaker rivals but won in good style and could be the dark horse.