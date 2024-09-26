Sept 27 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(3) SWEET CAKE has improved of late and may be a bit better than her rivals.

(1) GOTCHA BUZZ has not been at her best lately but is capable of contesting the finish.

(2) QUEEN OFTHE PALACE lacks a strong kick but could get involved in the finish.

(4) MILLION REASONS and (5) AUDACIOUS are capable of fighting out the finish and look most likely to threaten Sweet Cake.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) TRAVEL MASTER is in good form and is course-and-distance suited.

(4) SWISS WALT and (5) CHARLIE MALONE are not easy rides but are capable of winning a race like this.

(8) MORNING CHESS could be a threat on best form. Include in the exotics.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(6) ON MY HONOUR has done little wrong in two starts and may be a lot better than his merit rating suggests, so he gets the nod.

(1) JACK IN THE GREEN proved too good for his maiden rivals on local debut and deserves respect. Blinkers have worked for him and he could be better than rated.

(5) GLOBAL STATE drops in class after some feature race attempts and deserves respect.

(7) AMAZING COLOURS is not an easy ride but is weighted best on official merit ratings.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(5) MASKED VIGILANTE was an overdue winner last week. He only got there narrowly and carries a small penalty for that win. He is probably a lot better than what he showed and can follow up.

(2) TUSCAN GOLD and (1) DONNY TEE fought out the finish last time and could well do so again if allowed a soft lead once more.

(8) WILLIAM THE FIRST is in good form and can be competitive as well. Do not ignore.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(2) EYJAFJALLAJOKULL is at the top of his game and looked an unlucky loser last time. He is not an easy horse to ride but can go one better with luck in the running.

(4) GUERRA is in good form and can fight out the finish yet again.

(5) SILVER TYCOON and (6) GRADUATION TIME are arriving for this race after recent wins, so are not out of it.

Race 6 (1,400m)

Some young and improving fillies take on a bang-in form runner in (2) HAPPY HOLLY, who has been unlucky when touched off a couple of times by the decent Splicethemainbrace. She deserves a win and could like this surface.

The Justin Snaith-trained (10) PROTECT THE DREAM is improving and should be right there once again.

(5) YOU WIN AGAIN, trained by Alan Greeff and ridden by Richard Fourie, won her last three starts and deserves the utmost respect.

(1) RED SASH is in good form but does concede weight to her rivals. Worth including in the exotics.

Race 7 (1,400m)

The second leg of the Polytrack challenge.

(3) KING REGENT was an impressive winner of the first leg and will be just as good over this distance, but does have some talented rivals to beat.

(1) SILVER FALCON has the ability when in the mood and would not be a surprise winner.

(4) PORT LOUIS has blown hot and cold all season but is not out of it.

(2) KHAYA’S HOPE is a class animal and has beaten these rivals before, so deserves consideration.

Race 8 (1,400m)

It may pay to go very wide in this race.

(5) FLOWER FESTIVAL has won her last two and could pull off the hat-trick.

(2) SUCHALIFE and (7) THREAD OF LIFE both like the Polytrack and could be better than rated.

(1) HANGING ROCK is better than what she has shown lately and could surprise.

(10) JAMBO SANA improved to win last time and could follow up.