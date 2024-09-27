Sept 28 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

The Frankie Lor-trained Voyage Samurai claiming the Class 3 Members Cup (1,600m) with Derek Leung doing the steering at Sha Tin on May 19.

Race 1 (1,200m)

1 Daily Trophy will be more effective second-up, especially with the switch to the all-weather track. The combination of Hugh Bowman and Caspar Fownes, fresh off a treble at Happy Valley, makes them the pair to beat.

3 Smart Leader closed strongly into fifth first-up, typical of his style, and he will be finishing hard once again under Zac Purton.

5 High Rise Power had excuses first-up with mucus in the trachea. That was his first start for a new trainer, and, given his improved trial leading into the race, he could surprise at a price second-up.

4 Spangle Fortune drops into Class 5, reuniting with winning jockey Derek Leung.

Race 2 (1,600m)

6 Charmander broke through stylishly last start and has been racing much better since his transfer to David Hall’s yard. This is another winnable race. The one to beat.

5 Harry’s Hero should benefit from returning to turf. His first-up effort on grass was eye-catching, but he did not seem to handle the all-weather last week.

8 Casa Legend is hard to catch, but at least boasts a win, which many in this field cannot claim.

2 Nice Birdie drops back to Class 5, will benefit from Britney Wong’s 10lb claim, and barrier No. 1.

Race 3 (1,200m)

3 Pochettino drew wide on debut and raced at the rear, but finished strongly into fourth, outperforming market expectations. Coming from the John Size yard, he should progress further with more racing.

2 Colourful Winner looks ready to take the next step as he rises in distance after three runs over the minimum trip. He should get a perfect run from gate 2.

5 Super Legends returned to some form first-up, running a solid second behind My Wish.

1 Macanese Master, a former Macau-trained galloper, makes his debut and looked well in his trial without being tested. Watch.

Race 4 (1,200m)

6 Robot Knight worked too hard on the lead after jumping from a wide draw first-up. He should be fitter for this run, and get a softer run in transit from barrier 2.

3 Regent Glory ran third on his return and is always worth a shot in a race like this, especially with Purton in the saddle from barrier 1.

11 Jolly Companion is an interesting case as he returns to the all-weather under Britney Wong’s 10lb (4.5kg) claim. Although there are other speed influences in the race, barrier 4 should help his chances.

4 Aca Power excels at this course and distance, delivering big late runs, as seen two starts ago at his impressive win. He will depend on a fast tempo from his wide gate.

Race 5 (1,400m)

2 Fighting Machine finds himself in a weaker race. Gets every chance to bounce back to winning ways.

7 Mr Energia broke through strongly last start on the all-weather and, being only lightly raced, he can follow up on his success.

1 Majestic Colour struggled last season but is one to watch as he steps into Class 4 for the first time, while also rising to a more suitable distance second-up.

8 Champion Method benefits from having Bowman aboard, and with a nice draw in barrier 4, they seem to map ideally.

Race 6 (1,400m)

2 Northern Beast resumes in pursuit of a hat-trick of wins after finding career-best form at the end of last season. He is well prepared for his return with two fitness-building trials, and Bowman staying in the saddle instils confidence.

8 Forerunner faces another tough draw. He raced wide without cover first-up from barrier 13, but ran a close fourth.

5 Amazing Run stormed home for the win first-up. Whether he can double up remains to be seen, but David Hayes is in good form.

7 Circuit Mighty has not scored in a while but has slipped down the ratings, and his first-up run was solid, leading under fast splits.

Race 7 (1,200m)

1 Bottomuptogether was one of the standout performers last season, clinching three consecutive wins from as many starts. Trainer Frankie Lor holds high hopes for this four-year-old, and he has found a suitable race for his return.

2 Rubylot displayed promise last term, securing three wins. Although he will likely be better suited to longer distances as his campaign progresses, his class will carry him a long way.

9 Super Fortune comes in off a last-start Class 4 win and now returns to Class 3, where he is expected to lead, as usual.

3 Equatorial has been earmarked by trainer Pierre Ng as a horse to watch, aiming for Four-Year-Old Classic aspirations.

Race 8 (1,200m)

4 Everyone’s Classic is poised to make a winning debut for Lor. Purton rides this progressive-looking four-year-old, who has shown a lot of ability in his trials and enters a winnable race straight away.

2 Harold Win has been knocking on the door for his first victory, having missed out by just a neck first-up. He will not have any excuses this time around.

8 Glorious Expert delivered a solid third in his first-up over 1,000m. With the advantages of barrier 1, stepping up to 1,200m, and Britney Wong’s 10lb claim, he has strong factors in his favour second-up.

6 King Oberon ran second in his last two starts and is getting closer to breaking through for a win.

Race 9 (1,600m)

6 Voyage Samurai is a nice horse, having won three races from five starts last season. He does not appear finished in the ratings just yet.

7 Fortunate Son is on an upward trend, putting the writing on the wall first-up over 1,400m with a fast-finishing second to Sunlight Power. He is a Four-Year-Old Classic Series aspirant, and this marks the first partnership of Douglas Whyte and Purton this season.

9 Fortune Superstar caught the eye late in his first local run last season. Connections hope he goes further this prep with the Four-Year-Old Classic Series in mind.

8 Star Mac was too far back first-up but got going late. Will make a stronger presence second-up.

Race 10 (1,400m)

3 Prestige Always made headway last season after three starts, with his best run on the final day, finishing third to Patch Of Theta despite racing wide throughout. From a series of strong trial performances, he looks all set for a Four-Year-Old Classic Series tilt.

12 Endeared will relish the rise in distance second-up and draws a gate inside of 10 over 1,400m for the first time since July last year.

2 King Miles won three of his six races last season and remains a horse on the rise. One to follow.

4 Silo is a former top three-year-old from Singapore. He did his best work late second-up and will appreciate the step-up to 1,400m.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club