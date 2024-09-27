Sept 28 South Africa (Turffontein/Durbanville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(8) BLIZZARD SNOW ran second in both her starts. Going around the turn may suit her and she can go one better this time around.

(3) WEARINGOFTHEGREEN was sent out favourite for a recent debut but was scratched at the start. Can surprise on debut.

(4) JILTED has let her side down more than once but is capable of contesting the finish.

(5) TODOQUE flopped last time when heavily backed and is likely to do a lot better this time.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(1) BE MERRY scored on her seasonal debut in a course-and-distance maiden. Open to further improvement and can follow up.

(2) HEAR MY VOICE, the consistent (5) LOVE SHACK, last-start winner (6) EASY MONEY and speedy (8) PALO QUEEN, with the benefit of her rider’s 4kg claim, are with the form and experience to challenge the selection.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(6) INSPECTOR JAMES dislodged his rider last time. He can bounce back to score.

(3) HAIR TRIGGER proved just in need of his last run, so should strip fitter this time. He should be a serious threat to these rivals.

(4) SPY STORY improved after a gelding operation and should have more to offer for an in-form jockey-trainer combination.

(1) REMAINS OF THE DAY has improved and can contest the finish again.

Race 4 (1,250m)

(11) O’TENIKWA ran on for a winning comeback over 1,000m. Should have more to offer over this longer trip, despite a wide draw and two-point penalty.

(12) AIR RAID and (8) WORLDLY showed promise as 2YO colts. Likely to progress as 3YO geldings.

(5) MONUMENTAL and (6) WISSA’S ON FIRE did not go unnoticed last time, despite finishing unplaced, and are dangerous to discount off their current marks.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(2) GLAMOROUS LADY is improving with each run and can go one better on her good latest run.

(5) FIREBURST was a disappointment in her last when resuming. She will be fitter this time and should fight out the finish.

Stablemates (3) MESSALINA and (4) QUELLO CHE have been very unreliable. Both are capable of earning some money, though.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(6) JOIN THE DOTS bounced back to form when staying on to finish third over 1,800m. Extra 200m could be more to his liking.

(5) FLY FUTURA would have tightened up after a pleasing comeback. (4) IGNATIUS, with blinkers refitted, should play a big part.

Last-start maiden winner (10) GROOVEJET can improve.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(4) OMBUDSMAN steps up in distance and should prefer it, so gets a narrow vote to score.

(3) PANNING GOLD is battling to shed maiden status, but can run.

(9) ICHACHA is in good form and also has a winning chance.

(8) DYLAN’S CHAMP has shown inexperience in both starts. If the penny drops, he could be worth including in all bets.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(12) UNICORN ALERT and (16) SONG TO THE MOON finished hot on the heels of last-start conqueror (4) BIG UNIT and are 1kg better off with that rival but are drawn wide. However, preference is for (10) INDUSTRIALSTRENGTH who is lightly raced, and open to any amount of improvement over this extended trip.

Race 9 (2,600m)

(2) PRIME EXAMPLE has been in good form lately. Distance suited.

(1) BREEZE OVER is better than he has been showing of late and has a winning chance.

(3) POETS WARRIOR did not run badly in his first start after a very long break and should strip fitter this time. He could be a danger.

(4) TWENTY DRACHMA’S is consistent and should be involved in the finish once again.

Race 10 (1,400m)

(5) GIMMIE’S COUNTESS showed considerable promise as a YO and was unlucky at Grade 1 level. She is an attractive betting proposition on her reappearance with just 51.5kg.

(4) PRINCESS IZZY and (7) RAINBOW LORIKEET are consistent, distance-suited older rivals with superior fitness on their side.

(1) SUMMER LILY is not out of it.

Race 11 (1,200m)

(6) ZANTHAR was not disgraced when fifth on the Polytrack last time after a slow start and Gavin Lerena did win on him the only time they partnered.

(5) WOLF MOUNTAIN ran well in his first start after gelding and could have more to offer.

(8) PRINCE OF KILDARE was a heavily backed easy winner last time and could follow up.

(3) KEY NEWS has been unreliable but returns from a gelding and has a winning chance.

Race 12 (1,400m)

(8) GIMME A PRINCE ran second to Charles Dickens in this race in 2023 off his current mark but has not been seen since.

Craig Zackey’s decision to ride him over fitter feature-race runner (4) AT MY COMMAND suggests the former will go well first-up.

(7) MONTIEN and (10) QUESTIONING are unbeaten at this venue. The latter showed his form with a recent 1,250m success.

(9) SUGAR MOUNTAIN and (2) ZAPATILLAS should get closer to that rival over this extended trip.

Race 13 (1,450m)

(6) OXALIS GOLD showed some promise earlier this year. She returns from a break but her trainer does not run unfit horses. Can follow up on her maiden victory.

(1) DOITWITHDIAMONDS continues to hold her form and should fight out the finish yet again.

(3) PRINCESS ILARIA can get involved with the finish.

(8) FUTURE DATE and (9) MOTHER CITY are all maiden winners capable of improvement.

Race 14 (1,250m)

(2) SPEED RACER earned a three-point penalty for filling the runner-up berth but could turn the tables off his career-high mark, given a 1kg swing.

(5) NIGHT BOMBER won a similar course-and-distance race earlier this month. Comes in well under a resultant four-point penalty.

(3) SOOTY is 2.5kg better off for a 1.90-length beating, so poses more of a threat on these terms off a one-point lower mark.

(6) WINTER RAINFALL (only filly in the race) should have a say.

Race 15 (1,600m)

(9) BACCHUS improved off a solid debut to score easily second time. Is resuming. Take on trust.

(3) WILLOW EXPRESS is not reliable but won well enough last time to be a threat once again.

(8) SPRING TRADITION ran well in a handicap in his penultimate start and is not out of it.

(7) DJ JUNIOR was not disgraced last time and should be in the final shake-up.

Race 16 (1,250m)

(1) BECKY SHARP was beaten by the wide draw at her last two starts. From gate 1, she can redeem herself.

(12) JET GREEN should remain competitive out of the maidens in a race of this nature despite her tricky No. 12 stall.

(10) BENEATH THE MOON is 3kg better off with that rival for a two-length beating. Threat.

(3) ON BOARD and (4) VERONIQUE also have legitimate each-way credentials.

Race 17 (1,600m)

(1) GREETING MY MASTER has been at the top of his game lately and beat a decent runner last time. He gives weight to all his rivals but can follow up.

(6) KING’S EXPRESS won a nice race last time and should be competitive again.

(7) ATARIME and (10) APACHE SON are both seeking hat-tricks. Deserve respect as well.