Sept 30 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (2,200m)

(4) ANGEL OF MY HEART makes her local debut. She has been battling to win a race and seems to be at her very best over a bit further but has every chance of getting off the mark in this weak race.

(5) CRIMSON COMET is threatening to win and should be right there at the finish.

(2) FEARLESS BADGER looked a bit of an unlucky loser when caught on the line last time. He should be a threat.

(1) HE’S A GAUL liked the Polytrack and ran well last time. That was his first run since being gelded.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(5) SERENDIPITOUS returns from a break. She could be a bit better than these rivals if running up to her best level.

(1) COLONEL GREEN could make all in a weak race like this.

Stable companion (2) NEWTON HEATH is holding form. Respect.

(3) LUCKY SPIRIT showed improvement last time and could do even better trying the Polytrack.

Race 3 (1,100m)

(7) JAMBO SANA ran third over 1,400m on Sept 27 and was a winner over 1,200m two starts back, also on the Polytrack, back on Sept 2. Looks the one to beat.

(6) MEDITERANEANGODDES is speedy and will try to make all the running.

(5) DE JANEIRO is capable of better than her last runs suggest. Respect.

(1) DAWN OF GOLD is better than her last run would suggest and should be a threat.

Race 4 (1,300m)

(5) MORNING CHESS won over 1,200m on Sept 27 and can follow up.

(9) WAR LAUNCH is knocking hard at the door. Strong claims.

(7) MILLIONDOLLAR GIRL showed improvement last time. Respect.

(10) ABSOLU NOIR can sneak a place with a light load. Include in the exotics.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(7) DUKE OF ORANGE has not been at his best of late but is capable of bouncing back to best form.

(6) BENNELONG POINT is not reliable but would not be a surprise winner.

(5) KOMESANS PASSION is in good shape. Respect.

(4) QUERANDI put in a sound effort last time and can be competitive.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(5) MALDANO ran well in a better field than this last time and has a winning chance.

(4) KANIMAMBO did not show his best last time but could do a lot better now.

(6) MAGNUM FIRE has not won for some time but can win a race at this level.

(8) HEAD GARDENER is likely to improve and deserves respect.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(1) UNION ROSE did not show his best last time but was improving before that and can bounce back.

(2) BREEDE BABY likes this surface and was not disgraced last time. Each-way claims.

(4) EAT PREY LOVE flopped last time but could do a lot better over this track and distance.

(6) GREAT TIMES has some fair recent form. Respect.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(6) SIERRA SKY showed improved pace on Sept 13 when third in a 1,300m race. She could make all to win a weak race.

(1) GLOBAL SCENE and (2) BEIJING BOULEVARD are consistent and both are capable of getting involved with the finish.

(9) ELEGANT APPEAL has not shown much but does have scope for vast improvement.