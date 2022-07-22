September comeback for Nunes
Leading jockey Manoel Nunes received good and bad news from his doctor on Wednesday.
A month after his nasty race fall that has kept him out of the saddle because of a neck injury, the Brazilian was first given the report he wanted to hear from his orthopaedic surgeon.
The MRI showed that the fracture to the No. 6 vertebra at the left side of his neck had healed.
It was a huge relief as Nunes had skipped surgery in favour of a less invasive option of four-week medication and a brace after seeking a second opinion.
However, he was told he still had to undergo six weeks of physiotherapy.
“I’m so happy my neck is okay. I feel good, too, and thought I’d be back in time for the Lion City Cup meeting (Aug 14),” said the three-time Singapore champion jockey, who had been tentatively booked on Grand Koonta for trainer James Peters in the premier sprint.
“But my doctor told me it’d be better if I strengthen up the neck through physiotherapy and swimming. It means I can only come back in September.
“It’s disappointing, but I’d rather be safe than sorry. I’ve already lost one month. I can take another six weeks, to make sure I’m 100 per cent when I return.”
Nunes has missed the last five meetings since his fall from the ill-fated Alqantur in the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint on June 18 but he still holds a 32-win lead over Wong Chin Chuen (58 versus 26).
But the extended time out will now give his rivals more chances to close the gap.
