The Shadow finally enjoys the limelight

The Shadow (Simon Kok) finishing the best to outsprint Vgor (Ronnie Stewart, obscured) by half-length in the Class 4 race (1,200m) on Saturday. Great Command (Calvin Habib, without silk cap) held on for third place.

Punters were left licking their wounds after all but two favourites bit the dust at Kranji on Saturday.

Aside from Free And Happy ($6), rightly seen by most as the nap of the day, in Race 2, and Knight’s Gambit ($22) in the last of the 12-race programme, the other winners were not exactly subjects of enthusiastic support throughout the day.

At $198, Quadcopter in the Class 4 Division 2 race (1,200m) sent out the biggest shockwave. The other unfancied victors did not fill pockets as much, but the likes of Bizar Wins ($39), Beyond Sacred ($36), Bestseller ($31) or Twelfth Night ($41) had all slipped under the radar of most.

But, perhaps the only surprise packet that did attract some smart money late had to be The Shadow ($35) in the penultimate event, the $50,000 Class 4 Division 1 race over 1,400m.

All day, the market was hogged by the three topweights Our Pinnacle, Vgor and Aftermath as well as last-start winner and class riser Great Command.

Somehow, The Shadow, as his name evokes, has been out of the spotlight, presumably off the back of his ordinary run in a 1,400m event in similar Class 4 company on Feb 4. A two-week turnaround, back in trip, not to mention barrier No. 10 of 12, rendered the Michael Clements-trained Dissident six-year-old’s task of bouncing back rather daunting.

Halfway through the race, his odds would have even lengthened further.

He was trapped three wide punching the breeze with jockey Simon Kok already hard at work to keep him up with the hot pace set by Great Command (Calvin Habib) up front.

In a stalking role right through, Vgor (Ronnie Stewart), Our Pinnacle (Fahmi Rosman) and Aftermath (Yusoff Fadzli) were travelling a lot better. If Great Command buckled, the winner would have to be one of them.

But after lurking away from the cut and thrust, The Shadow was the one who sprang as the fresh horse on the scene at the 400m.

Often placed of late, Vgor still looked like he could finally have his day in the sun, only to be eclipsed by The Shadow in the last 50m. A ½-length split them at the post, with Great Command holding on for third place by a head from Lim’s Zoom (Jerlyn Seow).

The winning time was 1min 12.15sec for the 1,200m on the Polytrack.

Kok was one of the first to be slightly taken aback by The Shadow’s winning burst.

The Malaysian hoop was in the irons at his last start when eighth to Axel.

He thought the trip would be on the sharp side but the sizzling pace was the counterpoise he had not expected.

“He always runs good with a light weight but I was not as confident as at his last start,” said the former two-time Singapore champion apprentice jockey.

“I thought that over 1,400m, he would run better than today. But after that run, it seems he needs more pace like today’s 1,200m.

“He always likes to jump and travel by himself but, over 1,400m, I like to turn him off so he can finish off. But it seemed there was not enough speed for him to finish off through the line.

“The 1,200m is just nice for him, a bit more speed and he felt more comfortable, and that’s the way he finished off.”

Clements’ assistant trainer Michael White admitted that those tests beyond 1,200m have only served to drive the message home that The Shadow might be more effective over shorter trips.

“He’s more of a 1,200m horse, especially if you ride him off the pace. Even though he’s run good over 1,400m in the past, he probably does not quite run it out,” said the Australian.

“He likes the hot tempo and finishes strong. He’s been racing very consistently but, at his last start, he had no luck at the back and that gave him no hope.

“Before that, he ran a good second to Cash Cove (over 1,100m).

“He probably went around over the odds today, but punters got it.”

The Shadow has now raced 24 times for three wins, all coming over 1,200m, for the Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable, with Saturday’s win posted in the strongest company thus far.

The Clements yard also enjoyed its best day at the office into the new season, with Iron Ruler ($65) and Mariana Trench ($38), two more good-priced winners, bringing up their first 2023 treble.

After sharing the lead with Tim Fitzsimmons and Jason Lim on six winners, the haul has now vaulted the 2020 Singapore champion trainer to the top of the pile, three clear of the other two trainers, who returned home empty-handed.