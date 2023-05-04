Shantastic can carry on winning over the mile

Race 1 (1,200m)

(4) PROFESSOR LUPIN made an eye-catching debut at Scottsville on April 9. The one they have to peg back.

(5) RAF’S ROCKET and (3) COSMIC RHYTHM are first-timers who have the breeding. Market trend might be the best guide.

(7) LINKIN NAVIGATOR has run three solid races. Should make his presence felt.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(1) MISS SHAIVI brings solid Highveld maiden form into the race. Richard Fourie rides from Gate 1. Hard not to fancy.

(12) SIGN OF FATE has run twice for two seconds. Can give plenty of cheek despite the bad draw.

(8) KOMESANS PASSION and (7) AMBER SKY have shown enough to warrant serious consideration.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(3) JADE’S CABERNEIGH is improving with each run. Cherry-ripe for maiden victory.

(6) WHEN EVENING COMES improved second-up. Can get much closer.

(5) FAIRY TRIPP is by Trippi and could make her presence felt first-up.

(7) SHE CAN has shown some ability and is in with a shout.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(3) DESERT MIRACLE has won two of her last three starts – and very impressively. She is packed with class and ability and is selected to get her KwaZulu-Natal Champions Season off to a winning start.

(1) WILLIAM ROBERTSON looks to have been targeted and primed for this Grade 2 event and should be right there. He has won seven races and is no slouch. Big chance.

(8) TRIP OF FORTUNE won on the Highveld recently and has to be taken very seriously.

(12) GIMME A PRINCE and (6) SAFE PASSAGE have good form. They can make their presence felt.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(7) SHANTASTIC has shown ability in her last two victories. She came from off the pace to win cosily. She has won four from eight starts and is clearly very progressive. The step-up to 1,600m should be to her liking and she is therefore a clear first choice.

(8) HOLD MY HAND is only a one-time winner but has been knocking loudly on the door recently. She is expected to run another cracker.

(9) GOLDEN HOSTESS was a comfortable winner at her last start and makes plenty of appeal.

(6) CAPTAIN PEG is a good filly and comes from an in-form yard. She cannot be ignored.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) DAVE THE KING thrashed the opposition in Gauteng on April 18. Looks set for another big run.

(8) CHARLES DICKENS is a super horse and will run a huge race, as will (6) COUSIN CASEY.

(4) ANFIELDS ROCKET can be added to the equation for what promises to be a thriller.

There are others who can make their presence felt as well. Fasten your seatbelts for a cracking race.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(1) OUR EMILY won her last four races when beautifully ridden. Can continue her winning ways.

(2) BONNE BOUCHE is holding form and her second career win is very near. Bright chance.

(7) STING RAY is back in form and has been running on well recently. Each-way claims.

(8) ANCIENT EPIC won last time and is a must for the novelty bets.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(1) BEYONDTHEBOUNDARY has a heavy weight to shoulder but gets Gate 1 and Piere Strydom. He has solid form and is one of the leading lights.

(2) TIRPITZ is very consistent but seems to either run second or fourth. Still in with a shot.

(11) ROSH KEDESH is an exciting and progressive three-year-old who has to be respected and included in most bets.

(8) SEQUOIA is the value choice for a placing.