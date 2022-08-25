Shape Of You looms as the perfect fit in Race 5

RACE 1 (1,000M)

Keep an eye on the first-timers but (7) STANLEY PARK has shown up well in competitive company where the form has been franked. With the experience, he could be hard to peg back.

(5) ARBITRATOR is lightly raced and has not been too far back.

(3) SMITH AND WESSON has had two runs for his new stable and is coming along the right way.

(4) DOUBLE SILVER raced green in a fair debut and should come on from that effort.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(8) FINE DESIGN made a cracking debut at long odds. Slow out and green, she was a touch unlucky and can go one better.

(4) CINNAMON BLUSH has only once finished out of the money and that was on the Polytrack. She has not been far back at her last two and should contest the finish.

(5) ROYAL OASIS is a battling maiden but has been close-up recently. Goes well on this course.

(6) TRIPTOROYALTY is lightly raced but has some ability. She could be competitive.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

Weak maiden field.

(1) BELLA BANDIER has been improving with each outing and looks the best of the raced runners.

(4) TWO MINDS found market support on debut but made no show on the Poly. The switch to turf could see her improve.

(2) CAMIKA caught the eye when making good improvement last time and must have a chance in this weak field.

(8) FORTUNE BAY looks the pick of the stable runners, given the riding arrangements.

(11) GIRLS GOT RHYTHM has poor Cape form but can improve with a change of scenery.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(2) OVER AND ICE made promising improvement at long odds at his second start over the course and distance. From a good draw, he should be right there. Two of the threats have both drawn wide.

(13) MONEY HEIST found strong market support on debut over the course and distance and was finishing strongly.

(12) JOHNNY’S HOPE comes from a much-in-form stable and improved nicely at second time of asking, also over the course and distance.

(10) VENERABLE shows some promise and looks better than his last effort. Definite money chance.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

Tricky handicap.

(7) SHAPE OF YOU was given a lengthy break after disappointing a few times when favourite. She made a smart return to the track when going down narrowly after a five-month layoff. She looks set for her second success.

(9) MEL’S PRINCESS is way better than her last effort which is best ignored. She may prefer it a touch further but, with an in-form 4kg claimer up, she should be competitive.

(1) MYSTERIOUS GIRL faced Group 2 company at just her third outing after winning her maiden over this course and distance. She has scope to improve.

(2) ACASIA’S BLOSSOM was a comfortable maiden winner at just her third outing and appeared to enjoy the extra furlong.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

Open.

(1) MASTER TOBE won well when back on the turf at his penultimate start. Consistent on the Poly but can go in again with his regular pilot back on board.

(3) SENOR GARCIA has shown steady form since shedding his maiden status. He was touched off last run when trying a mile and has a chance of going one better.

(2) QUIZ MASTER shed his maiden status over a sprint but appeared outpaced over 1,200m on this course last start. He has dropped in the handicap and the extra could see him show his best.

(5) RICCARDO can turn the tables on (8) THE BAYOU, his best form being on the turf.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(3) CAPTAIN FONTANE has been a touch disappointing after a cracking start to his career. But he has been racing in feature company of late and this could be the right field.

(8) MOUNT PLEASANT is back over a more suitable trip. If producing his best, he could prove hard to beat.

(2) COIN SPINNER raced in feature company last start and was not far back. He is useful and should go well.

(4) HAWKER TYPHOON could be the pacemaker for Captain Fontane, although this will be her second start after a lengthy break.

(5) MARDI GRAS is a seasoned Highveld campaigner with a claiming apprentice aboard and is not out of it.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

Wide open race.

(12) RULERSHIP is quick but probably overraced early when run out of it on the Poly last time. Under a more judicious ride, he should have a decent chance.

(5) BLUE EYES took on much stronger last run, his first for his new stable. He had some fair Highveld form before that.

Stable companion (9) SIR POM was not far back when taking on stronger rivals last start, but got a two-point raise in the handicap for his effort.

(3) SLIM JANNIE was a recent maiden winner but looks the pick of the stable trio and does appear to have some scope.