Sharp sprint will suit Bard Of Avon

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(2) MOTOR CITY HITMAN ran a close second over this trip last time despite excuses. If he can repeat that effort, he could go one better. Definitely one to follow.

(4) SPRING WILL COME returned from a rest when second over this distance last time. With improved fitness, he could fight it out with Motor City Hitman.

(9) LIL WAHOO has been threatening to open her account. From pole position, she should be competitive.

(7) PLAYER and (12) VAGUELY FAMILIAR are talented newcomers who are worthy of a market check. They could have a say if the market speaks in their favour.

RACE 2 (800M)

(1) COOL WINTER made a mockery of his big odds to finish second on debut over this track and trip. He ought to have improved with that experience, so rates as the one to beat.

(7) VASILIKOS was fancied when fourth in that same race. He, too, would have come on, so should have a say.

(9) LADY GREENSLEEVES and (10) SOUTHERN STYLE are well-bred newcomers and likely to be competitive, too. The betting market should provide a better guide to their chances .

RACE 3 (800M)

(1) ABOVE THE WORLD is one of only two runners in the line-up with racing experience. That should stand her in good stead with natural improvement.

(3) NOW IS THE TIME, (5) PRINCESS ZENOBIA and (8) SWEET PEPPER are likely to run well. Sweet Pepper is out of a mare with a solid track record and hails from a yard that excels with its youngsters. Watch how the betting goes.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(1) BARD OF AVON is a top-rated galloper and is best treated by these conditions. He is effective over this distance and boasts the strongest form. He rates as the one to beat.

(2) ULTRA QUICK is untried over this distance but could be well suited to it and is likely to pose a threat.

(4) IRFAANS BOY and (3) ROLLWITHTHEPUNCHES are closely matched. Both have the form and experience to stake a claim.

(6) CAPTAIN'S RUN and (7) ABALUS are capable over this trip and could make their presence felt under handy galloping weights.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(7) VUITTON confirmed the promise of her debut fourth by winning a maiden event last time. She looks well placed to make another bold winning bid on handicap debut.

(2) KAPTEIN MARTIENS shed his maiden tag with blinkers. He has been rested since but has plenty of scope for improvement and could be worth following on his return.

(4) TRUE BRIT ran a good third last start over 1,000m. Before that, he won over the same distance. His form suggests he is in with a strong say.

(5) VENETA, (15) BRIDGE OF SPIES and (9) FLORENCE have claims, too.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) MUFASA lost his unbeaten record over further when returning from a rest but he could be back to winning ways over the shorter trip with that run under the belt.

(2) CAPTAIN MORISCO made a winning comeback over this distance and will strip fitter, so could follow up.

(3) SINGFONICO and (4) MARENGO are distance-suited sprinters who are capable of playing a role racing fresh.

(15) PERMESSO AVANTI won well on debut and could be anything. The filly must be kept on your radar.

(10) BATTLEOFTRAFALGAR, (7) MULETA and (11) WINTER TIGER are no forlorn hopes in a wide-open contest.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(2) AL SAKEET is unbeaten over this trip and would have needed his comeback run over further. He will strip fitter and could resume winning ways reverting to his optimum distance.

(5) BOLD RANSOM and (10) HELLO WINTER HELLO are last-start winners. They are holding their form and are likely to pose as threats.

(7) TRUE TO LIFE is best weighted and should make her presence felt.

(4) RIVARINE and (9) VALYRIAN KING are capable speedsters who could stake a claim in what looks like a tricky sprint.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(1) ANYTIME CHAMP won well on debut. He did not show much in his second start when taking a crack at a big race. If fit and well after a break, he deserves the utmost respect, but he does give weight to his rivals.

(2) WINTER WITH JO was not disgraced when third last time. He is returning from a break and his fitness will need to be taken on trust.

(3) OUTOFTHEDARKNESS is unbeaten in two starts and there is no real reason to suggest he will not complete the hat-trick. The step-up in distance is also likely to suit.

(4) LITIGATION may have just proven in need of his last run. He would probably prefer it a bit further but has a winning chance.

(6) TIMBAVATI RIVER holds his form and must be considered.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(10) KIAWAH overcame obvious inexperience to make a winning debut and should improve appreciably for that outing. The break from racing could prove beneficial.

(6) ONTHEVERGE has improved with blinkers and should have more to give from a favourable inside draw.

(7) DARK TRAVEL caught the eye with a close third last time but will need to overcome a wide starting berth to make her presence felt.

(4) ELUSIVE SWANN has not been harshly treated on the handicap following his last-start win. He should have a say in the finish.

(3) TRACK COMMANDER, (5) VALENCIA and maiden (11) WONDERING STAR could pop up at nice odds.