She’s My Captain to play her role once more

Race 1 (1,000m)

(4) MOJO MAN makes the most appeal of those with experience and the fitting of blinkers could bring about further improvement.

His older rivals (5) GYPSY EXPRESS and (7) BARNBOUGLE ought to make their presence felt with the benefit of experience.

A bigger threat is likely to come from well-related two-year-old newcomer (2) YAMADORI, especially if the market speaks in his favour.

(1) WHISKEY BRAVO and (3) KING VISERYS are others to note.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(1) OZARK showed improvement over this track and trip when returning from a rest and a gelding operation. He should have a big role with further progress.

(3) ZOOMIE has the form and experience to fight out the finish. The colt could also have more to offer over this trip.

However, it could pay to follow the progress over this distance of (9) DIAMOND ROCK, who caught the eye when running on strongly over a shorter trip last time.

(6) LINDBERGH and (8) SPIRIT’S UNITE appeal the most of the rest of the field.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(6) QUICK TRIP fluffed her lines over a shorter trip last time but is worth another chance with improvement expected over this distance.

(8) GREEN ISLE did not go unnoticed on debut and is also likely to improve with the benefit of that experience.

Stablemates (11) SEE YOU IN A BIT, (13) ROYALS and (14) GREEN VALKYRIE are capable of getting into the picture, but have wide draws to contend with.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(6) BLUFF ON BLUFF bounced back to winning ways last time over this course and distance. The gelding is likely to be competitive again despite a three-point penalty.

(7) ELUSIVE TRADER, (1) TRIVIAL MATTER and (3) PIROSHKA are all 1.5kg better off, so should also be involved.

Piroshka would have needed his last start and ought to have tightened up, so could represent the value in the race.

(2) DEAN STREET continues to blow hot and cold, but cannot be discounted either.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(2) SHE’S MY CAPTAIN is in good form and a three-point penalty for winning over this course and distance last time is unlikely to prevent her from scoring again.

(9) PALO QUEEN is closely matched on that form and should be competitive on ½kg better terms.

(1) JURY DUTY has also been in good knick and could turn the tables on last-start winner (6) PORQUE TE VAS and runner-up (3) TUSCAN GOLD, who are likely to be involved again.

The youngster (8) EASY MONEY is distance-suited and has scope to improve. Do not ignore.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(1) MISS MARGUERITE has bounced back to form with a drop in ratings and a return to sprinting. She caught the eye when staying on well over 1,000m and is ready to win again.

(6) QUEEN OF SPARTA and (3) BONIKA, who are consistent at this level and closely matched on recent form, should give cheek to Miss Marguerite.

(4) ALLENDE and (5) SPYWING are distance-suited and capable of making their presence felt, too.

Race 7 (1,100m)

(1) JEWEL CAT beat a subsequent winner last time and is open to improvement, returning from a rest and a gelding operation.

(6) FUTURE VARIETY caught the eye on debut behind Jewel Cat before confirming that promise by winning his next outing. He should have more to offer.

The same could be said of stablemate (7) OCTOBER MORN and debut winner (9) BALTIC SECRET, who were impressive in winning recently.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(3) SILENT TRIGGER finished behind (9) TOTHEMOONANDBACK over 1,600m last time, but is more at home over this trip. He can turn the tables from a favourable draw.

The improving (5) KATSU won the Jockeys versus Work Riders challenge on Cape Derby Day. On pedigree, he should have more to offer over this distance.

(11) AUGUSTA BLUE travelled strongly but found little extra over further last time, so is likely to be better suited to this trip.

(12) PAPER TRAIL arrives in good form. He has claims, too, despite his wide draw.