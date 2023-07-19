Shifting Alliance no Moor

Dream Alliance (Manoel Nunes) posting his first Kranji win in an Open Maiden (1,400m) event on Oct 8. He won another two races in a row and will contest the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) on Sunday. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

To many, Cavalry’s smashing debut win a fortnight ago had handed jockey Daniel Moor a dream Singapore Derby ride on a platter.

After all, the visiting Australian jockey put off the end of his three-month licence by another four weeks, with the $400,000 Group 1 four-year-old classic on Sunday, ostensibly, the carrot.

A four-time Group 1-winning jockey back in Australia, Moor has tasted glory in only a Group 2 and Group 3 race each at Kranji, and has yet to crack it for a Group 1 payday.

But it turned out Moor’s “dream” horse lay elsewhere.

On Wednesday, he was carded to ride the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained Dream Alliance instead while Vlad Duric was given the ride on the Michael Clements-trained Cavalry.

Moor was clearly taken by the King Power Stable’s New Zealand Listed winner’s first-up win, especially as the work at home had not been exactly earth-shattering.

But it was also common knowledge he had already locked Dream Alliance in as his 4YO conveyance. Besides, he rode the three-time winner by Into Mischief to fifth and fourth places at the first and second legs respectively.

Moor’s body language as he weighed in after Cavalry’s romp could suggest he might be swayed.

It would not have been the first or last time a jockey jumps ship. He had around two weeks, including a 12-day getaway back in Melbourne, to mull over it.

Moor, who is at his last Singapore meeting on Sunday, said it was a tricky choice but, in the end, he stood by the basic tenets of loyalty.

“Before the race, jokingly, Tim and I chatted about what I’d do if Cavalry won,” said Moor, who returned to Australia to attend to his son Jack’s school matters, but also rode around Victoria, albeit without winning in 12 rides.

“Cavalry has good upside, for sure. Visually, he showed a good turn of foot.

“But, to be completely fair, I’m good friends with Tim and it wouldn’t be fair on him if I jumped off Dream Alliance.

“I had committed to this horse for all three legs. The owner has stuck with me when he got me to replace Manoel Nunes on Dream Alliance.

“I let the dust settle first, and had a good think about it. Over time, I’ve learned to be fair and loyal when I have a firm booking.

“You may pull the wrong rein at times but, long term, you get it right. I have to fulfil that obligation or it would’ve been unprofessional of me.”

While Moor felt duty-bound, he said Fitzsimmons would not have kicked a fuss, even if he had copped out.

“Tim being Tim, he was expecting me to ride all three legs on Dream Alliance,” he said.

“But if it had come down to the crunch, and I said I had a better chance on Cavalry, Tim would have released me.

“If the shoe was on the other foot, it would have been equally unprofessional of me towards Michael Clements to get off Cavalry as we’re not left with a lot of riders.

“Similarly, I couldn’t ride Greatham Boy in that Restricted Maiden he won because of the weight. But Michael has remained professional by remaining true to his word.”

A debut winner with Clements’ apprentice jockey Ibrahim Mamat up, Greatham Boy is Moor’s ride in the $110,000 Singapore Golden Horseshoe (1,200m), the supporting 2YO act to the Derby.

Cavalry will arguably have more admirers than Dream Alliance on Sunday, but Moor is adamant he has not settled for second best.

“It’s like we’re splitting hairs. There’s actually not a lot between the two horses,” he said.

“Dream Alliance ran very well in the Stewards’ Cup, but it was too short. He raced against top seeds over unsuitable distances while Cavalry won, but in Class 3.

“Dream Alliance has worked with Kali (Kalimuthu Ganasen), who’s a more than capable track rider. He has done the bulk of the work when I left (on July 11). The reports have been fantastic.”

Moor takes four rides at Caulfield on Saturday before catching a Singapore-bound flight later that night.