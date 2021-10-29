Siam Warrior has lightweight chance

Siam Warrior (No. 5) winning his last start on Oct 16.

Trainer James Peters has two options for his impressive last-start winner Siam Warrior: Remain in Class 3 for $70,000 stakes with a heavy weight on turf or attempt a competitive Class 2 for $85,000 with a light weight on the Polytrack.

In the end, the Englishman took the second option, swayed by the 50kg bottomweight, which gives his charge a sporting chance than be bogged down with the top impost of 59kg.

It will also be another test for Siam Warrior in Class 2.

After his back-to-back Class 3 double in February, the Ultima Racing Stable-owned Australian-bred competed in Class 2 five times, but his best effort was a third to Altair over tomorrow's Polytrack 1,100m trip in the penultimate event.

Dropping back to Class 3, it took him 11 starts before he bounced back to the winning list on Oct 16 over the Poly 1,200m with bang-in-form French jockey Marc Lerner astride.

"There was a Class 3 1,200m where he would have carried 59kg and a Class 2 1,100m where he gets only 50kg," said Peters.

"That Class 2 race will be difficult and tough for him, as there are some nice horses in the race, but I'll take my chance.

"The 1,100m is on the sharp side, but they'll go very fast. He has drawn well in three, and we're just going to ride him where he is comfortable, and ride him patiently."

Peters is feeling a little more sanguine about that second tilt at Class 2 level.

"Siam Warrior has always been pretty consistent. He's been knocking on the door, but he never could get his head in front," he said.

"Then he got a bleed, and we had to give him a break for some time off. He has since come back in pretty good form.

"It's worked out well as that time off has given him more time to strengthen up.

"He is usually ridden up with the pace, but he won at his last start after I told Marc to ride him quieter."

With Lerner unable to make the weight, Peters has handed the reins to A'Isisuhairi "Harry" Kasim.

"Harry is a good lightweight rider and Siam Warrior is a pretty straightforward horse," said Peters. "From the good barrier, I'm sure he'll give him a good ride."

For the record, Siam Warrior holds the distinction of being the only local horse to have defeated Inferno at Kranji.

Inferno, as we all know, is a champion with his Lion City Cup and Singapore Guineas victories in Group 1.

He was invited to take part in the prestigious Hong Kong Sprint but had to be withdrawn. He had not fully recovered from the heat stress he had to endure at Changi Airport on his way to take his Hong Kong-bound flight because of a faulty air-con on his float from Kranji.

Now racing as The Inferno in Australia, the horse is already a Group 2 winner there.

Siam Warrior's latest win brought Peters' score to 13 winners, before he added one more last Saturday with emergency acceptor Wind Of Dubai.

With only five meetings left in the 2021 season, Peters faces a tall order in bettering his previous lowest haul of 22 winners from last year, which was the first pandemic-stricken season.

But he hopes to end the season on a brighter note.

"This season has been tough for everyone, you can say it's been average," he said.

"But we've also had a lot of seconds and thirds. If they had gone the other way (win), my score could have been a lot better.

"All I can hope for now is to find another couple of winners by the end of the season, and then we can move to the next year."