Silent is Gold sends out serious warning

Jockey Ronnie Stewart guiding the Stephen Gray-trained Silent Is Gold to beat Saint Tropez (No. 5) and Mariana Trench easily in Trial 3 at Kranji on Tuesday morning. PHOTO: STC

The cream, they say, always rises to the top.

So it was, the highest-rated horse in the third trial at Kranji on Tuesday morning occupied the highest spot on the podium.

Silent Is Gold, rated a lofty 84 points, beat off Saint Tropez (72) with Mariana Trench (62) chugging home third.

It may seem like Silent Is Gold “bullied” his way to victory.

But that is furthest from the truth.

Silent Is Gold ran an honest to goodness trial – and thoroughly deserved to win.

Ridden by Ronnie Stewart and jumping from the outermost gate, the four-year-old was quickly into his stride and settled nicely in the slipstream of Ari, the mount of Koh Teck Huat.

Manoel Nunes, in the saddle of newcomer Gold Governor, guarded that third spot.

Following the leading pack were Mariana Trench (A’Isisuhairi Kasim), Anyway (Krisna Thangamani) and Saint Tropez (Matthew Kellady).

Into the home stretch and Silent Is Gold took control of things.

Given more rein by Stewart, he drew away and was never really threatened.

The son of Star Turn would eventually win by 1 3/4 lengths in 1min 00.13sec for the Polytrack 1,000m.

For the five-time winner, it was all in a day’s work.

He was expected to take the honours and he did not disappoint his trainer, Stephen Gray.

With his earnings nearing the quarter-million dollar mark, Silent Is Gold is being suited up for bigger and better things.

This season alone, he has been off the board just once.

That was on Feb 12 when he finished fifth to Super Salute in a Class 3 sprint over the 1,200m on grass.

But there were excuses.

He was held up for some distance from the 400m and, when he eventually saw daylight, the finish line loomed.

He made up for it two starts later when – trouble free – he won a similar sort of race by half a length.

Last time on April 29, when ridden by apprentice Fahmi Rosman, he made every post a winning one.

He beat War Pride by a head. That was over 1,400m on grass.

Silent Is Gold is still a work in progress and, right now, he must seem like gold dust to his connections.

Beaten into second spot in that same trial, Saint Tropez is another who is on the right track and must be taken seriously.

Prepared by Shane Baertschiger, his run on Tuesday morning was impressive.

Unsighted and seemingly content to take in the scenery, he ambled along in last spot. Kellady was unperturbed.

Knowing that his mount was not renowned for blistering speed, he, too, took in the scenery.

It was only when he straightened for the run home did he set eyes on the finish line.

By then, Saint Tropez was also “in the mood” and, with less than a furlong to travel, he charged home.

There was no way he was going to beat Silent Is Gold but he certainly put in an effort.

With a win from just four starts at Kranji, the son of Not A Single Doubt landed here with three wins in the bag.

Those wins ranged from 1,200m to the mile and he showed true staying qualities when he ran third in a 2,000m race at Morphettville in Adelaide, South Australia.

Here at Kranji, he has already shown his colours over the 1,800m.

That day, he was doing his best work late when beating the very-talented Saturno Spring to the prize.

Kranji Mile-winning trainer Daniel Meagher has hailed Saturno Spring as a Singapore Gold Cup prospect and that also lends weight to Saint Tropez.

Given his ability, Baertschiger must surely be harbouring big plans for his four-year-old.

Earlier in the second trial, Business Class turned in an eye-catching show when coming from second-last to finish second to Takhi.

Ridden by Zyrul Nor Azman, Business Class messed up the start and ambled out some lengths behind the leading pack, led by Nunes on Takhi.

It was only over the final 200m that Business Class loomed.

He challenged Takhi but had left it too late. Takhi went on to take the trial with half a length to spare.

Still, it was an excellent run by the Alwin Tan-trained runner.

Watch him when he next goes to the races. He could be ready for a first-class show.