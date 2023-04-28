Silent Is Gold set to outshine six rivals

Four-time winner Silent Is Gold stands out in a small Class 3 field in Race 7 on Saturday. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

There is a lot to like about Silent Is Gold in Saturday’s $70,000 Class 3 event over 1,400m (long course).

He is the horse to beat for many reasons.

For starters, the Stephen Gray-trained four-year-old Australian-bred is in sizzling form and has only six rivals to contend with.

He is the joker in the small pack.

The son of Star Turn is as honest as the day is long. He has yet to run a bad race and his last two starts were super impressive.

The script looks predictable. With a record like his against a modest field, he will be all the rage.

At his penultimate outing on March 18, he notched his fourth success under jockey Ronnie Stewart.

That was in Class 3 with 56.5kg over 1,200m on turf and it was a win with plenty of merits.

He beat the promising General Command, who franked the form by winning his next start on April 1.

Silent Is Gold himself nearly went back-to-back on the same day despite being promoted to Class 2.

He was shouted the winner until trainer Jason Lim’s Kranji’s horse of the moment Super Salute produced a tad more to deny him of victory.

It was not by a big margin but just a neck.

As we all know now, Super Salute went on to culminate his six-in-a-row feat last Sunday with a fantastic victory in the $150,000 Group 2 EW Barker Trophy over 1,400m.

The good thing is, while Super Salute proceeded to achieve something great in a higher grade, Silent Is Gold is back in Class 3. This certainly stands him in good stead.

Although he is handicapped as the top weight with 59kg, Gray has engaged apprentice jockey Fahmi Rosman for his 4kg claim.

This will bring Silent Is Gold’s weight down to only 55kg, which will definitely help his cause.

What is more, Silent Is Gold has balloted a nice barrier – Gate 2.

He is a forward-racing galloper and should either try to lead all the way or wait and strike.

Either way, Saturday’s race looks like his to lose.