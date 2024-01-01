Silo Hong Kong-bound after last win at Kranji

Singapore's ultimate 2023 winner Silo (Vlad Duric) is led in by the happy bunch of (from near right) Calvin Yeap and wife Elvinita, Woo Aichia and husband Melvin Tjahaja (owner), trainer Stephen Crutchley, syce Khairull Johari, Ian Ong (owner), Charmaine Hanng, Fiona Lim and husband Kenneth Chng (owner) and Yang Xin Yu.

Under normal circumstances, three-year-old Silo’s smashing win in the last race of the 2023 Singapore season would have been a symbol of hope for the future.

To see a promising youngster, who had never finished out of the placings in six starts, chalk up a third win, can only augur well for his career, especially his three-year-old campaign in 2024.

That latest victory in the $50,000 Class 4 race (1,200m) would have also been the perfect advertisement for the next generation of racing owners.

Much has been said about Singapore horse racing being a sunset industry only watched by old folks, but it was refreshing to see Silo greeted by 30-something owners and friends at the winner’s circle.

Unfortunately, racing is living under hardly normal circumstances. Kranji closes its doors on Oct 5 to give way to bulldozers and eventually high-rise flats.

As much as that rejuvenating image of a younger demographic boisterously cheering to a potential three-year-old star was the perfect way to end a turbulent year, it is worth only as a snapshot to be sealed in a time capsule.

It was the last Silo lead-in for his Toast Trusts syndicated group split between main owner Constance Cheng and her grand nephew Melvin Tjahaja and his friends.

With racing on death row, the exodus of trainers, jockeys, owners and horses alike is already under way. Silo, the last 2023 winner, is the latest to bail out.

“That was Silo’s last race, he’s done here,” said trainer Stephen Crutchley with a bittersweet smile.

“He’s going to Hong Kong to continue his racing career there, I’m sure he’ll measure up there. He’s booked to fly out on Feb 29.

“I’m sad to see him leave as I picked him myself at the sales and saw his potential from Day 1.

“He’s got a lot of ability, and even though he’s a colt, he has beautiful manners. You can’t ask for more.

“But the Toast Trusts owners didn’t have a choice. It’s nice that the young owners are here today to enjoy his last win at his last race.”

Crutchley said he had no doubt that the National Defense colt would have stamped himself as one of the leading contenders to the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge, had they not been forced to export him.

“He’s the perfect 3YO candidate. It’s too bad we won’t get to see that now,” said the Kiwi handler.

“He’s won over 1,200m, placed over 1,400m. He’ll also get the 1,600m (of the third leg, the Group 2 Singapore Guineas), especially from the way he won today.”

Three pairs back during the race, Silo ($10) was unstoppable once Vlad Duric peeled him five wide.

The hard luck story was Foxship (A’Isisuhairi Kasim), who was badly held up in traffic at the 300m. Tim Fitzsimmons’ resuming debut winner finished eighth.

Duric jumped off with a huge compliment – a nod to one of the best three-year-olds he has ever been associated with in Singapore.

“He reminds me of Gingerbread Man,” said Duric, who steered the Bruce Marsh-trained entire to a clean sweep of the 2011 3YO series.

“He’s got gears and, if he had stayed here, he could’ve won the Guineas. I have no doubt he’ll do well in Hong Kong, too.”

While Duric and Crutchley had had their last hand in Silo’s racing career, the green-and-black hoops will remain the only constant.

Cheng is not selling. Already an owner in Hong Kong, the Singaporean has picked Australian Mark Newnham as Silo’s new trainer.

“He should have his first run around May or June,” said Cheng. “It’s disappointing he’s leaving as he has shown so much potential.

“It’s also disappointing how it’s so evident that more and more new younger owners are getting interested in racing, but at a time when racing is closing in 2024.

“It’s also ending when Tote Board figures show turnover has also improved for racing in the last two financial years.”

Tjahaja, 32, who shares Silo with four other friends, also spoke of his sadness at parting with such a good horse. Overseas owners in Hong Kong have to be Hong Kong Jockey Club members.

“We’re very disappointed as Silo’s given us so much joy,” said the Singaporean manager.

“We can still go to the races, but it won’t be the same without Silo. We’ll then have to follow his future career in Hong Kong on TV.”

