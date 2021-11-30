Silver Express lands Chevalier Cup

An inspired Vagner Borges ride provided trainer John Size his fourth Class 1 Chevalier Cup Handicap over 1,600m with Silver Express at Sha Tin on Sunday.

But the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile over 1,600m on Sunday week remains firmly on the agenda for Size's luckless runner-up and stablemate, Excellent Proposal.

Given a seamless run by Borges, Silver Express had 11/4 lengths to spare from Excellent Proposal.

But jockey Joao Moreira was convinced Excellent Proposal should have probably won the race, after failing to obtain a run between Buddies and Kings Shield in the straight.

"On the top of the straight, I was calling for a run and I ended up getting checked. But the horse's performance itself was outstanding because, even having to go back, he dashed home a very good second, so I was happy with that," said Moreira, who rode a treble.

Size will press ahead to the Longines Hong Kong Mile with Excellent Proposal and Lucky Express, who finished sixth.

But he has more modest plans for Silver Express, who joins former Size charges Electronic Unicorn (2001), Danacourt (2005) and Fulfil A Wish (2012) as a Chevalier Cup victor.

"Well, he hasn't got the handicap for it (Longines Hong Kong International Races) really and I'm not too concerned about that, I can find another race for him," said Size.

"At first watch, it looked like Excellent Proposal was unlucky and, then I'll see how the other one (Lucky Express) is," he said.