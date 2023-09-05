Silver Falcon swooping down for sixth consecutive win

Race 1 (1,000m)

(3) STRATA has been costly to follow, but she had legitimate excuses for a disappointing last start. She remains capable of winning a race of this nature, especially with a full set of alumite shoes this time.

(11) FUTURE STAR is drawn widest on her reappearance but is likely to improve after a pleasing debut.

(1) PONTE VECCHIO and (5) LIP SYNC, with the benefit of experience, could get into the picture.

However, a bigger threat could come from one of the newcomers.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(11) CONNERY made an encouraging debut over this track and trip. With natural improvement expected, the colt is likely to play a leading role.

(4) GRAVITY has improved with each outing, finishing a creditable fifth last time. He ought to mount a serious challenge from a favourable inside gate.

(6) WAR CHARIOT and (9) CASINO ACE will have more to offer with the benefit of experience after their fair introductions.

Race 3 (1,250m)

(4) SILVER FALCON has been impressive in defying several penalties to win his last five starts. The gelding seems to have a stiffer task to extend that winning sequence on these terms, but it will take a good horse to beat him.

(1) AFTER THE RAIN was making his seasonal reappearance when touched off by Silver Falcon last time. He would have tightened up and is weighted to turn the tables.

(2) LOOK FOR HOUNDS has a good record at this track and is effective over this trip.

(6) DEAN STREET is in good form and will likely make his presence felt, too.

Race 4 (1,400m)

Stablemates (1) LADY LUCK and (8) SUMMER SONG return from layoffs but do have scope to improve and race well fresh.

(2) REDROSEOFLANCASTER and (6) GREEN ISLE caught the eye last time when running on strongly from a long way back from wide draws. They should fare better from more favourable starting berths. Preference is for the former, who will have more to offer with the step-up to this trip.

(3) PRINCESS IZZY, (10) SUN SPECTACULAR and (9) PINSTRIPE renew rivalry after finishing in that order over 1,250m in August. They will also likely appreciate the extra 150m.

The well-bred (11) SILHYANA is one to note in a quite open race.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(8) ENCHANTED SKY bounced back to form last time when staying on for fourth over 1,250m, suggesting the step-up in trip will suit.

(4) ICE RAIN, who was on debut, finished behind Enchanted Sky from a wide draw. The filly is open to any amount of improvement and the extra 150m should also suit.

(2) TIME FOR LOVE also caught the eye on debut and should improve with the benefit of that experience.

(5) TWO A PENNY, (6) TRIP TO MAPUTO and (7) VIX PRINCESS could confirm their recent improvement. They must also be respected in another tricky event.

Race 6 (1,600m)

Yet another competitive race.

(4) NAUSHON has found it hard to score (placed four times from 12 starts) but impressed last time with a close second from a wide draw over this track and trip. He obviously appeals from gate No. 2.

(1) DIAMOND ROCK got going late to finish behind Naushon (in fourth place) and has more scope to improve with the No. 1 draw to boot.

(7) APACHE CHIEF and (9) GET IMPRESSED are closely matched on their recent 1,400m meeting, when both were returning from a break. They ought to have tightened up and should have even more to offer over this distance.

Race 7 (1,600m)

Stablemates (2) SHAVOUT and (4) PINEAPPLE EXPRESS make their Cape Town comeback but do have track experience and are not incapable of staking claims.

(3) BARDOLINO has maintained consistency without success but is capable of taking advantage of his reduced rating and drop in class.

(11) KIMBALL O’HARA fits a similar profile but faces a tough task from the widest gate.

(8) TOTHEMOONANDBACK (blinkers fitted) and (9) FAIRE ADVANTAGE are also competitive off their current marks.

Race 8 (1,250m)

(4) DOUBLE SUPERLATIVE, who has had eight starts for two wins (1,400m and 1,600m) and three placings, makes an eagerly anticipated comeback. But it seems he may need the run ahead of a potentially big summer season.

(5) LIGHT SPEED is talented but is also not fully wound up for his return. Still, keep him in sight.

(7) WE’RE JAMMING, on the other hand, runs well fresh and is capable of playing a role in the finish under these conditions. He is a three-time winner from 13 starts. He was placed six times.

(3) GIMME’S LASSIE, one of two fillies in the race, is well in and has the benefit of race fitness.

Race 9 (1,250m)

(3) UNCONQUERABLE LADY was dropped out from a wide draw last time and made eye-catching headway before being outrun late to finish a close fifth over this track and trip. Well drawn, she can make this count.

(9) EASY MONEY was ahead of Unconquerable Lady – when placed second – but faces a tough task confirming that form from her wide draw.

Last-start maiden winners (6) DOUBLE GRAND SLAM (returns from a rest) and (10) NORDIC QUEST should have more to offer. Preference is for Nordic Quest with better race fitness on her side.