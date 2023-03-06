Silver Host should give winning performance

Race 1 (1,000m)

(3) ARTICUNO was supported on debut in a feature for two-year-olds. This suggests she has been putting in good work at home. The filly is worth following with improvement.

(9) HIGHLYCONFIDENTIAL and (8) UNCONQUERABLE LADY were also in the betting on debut. They should have come on as well.

(5) GLAWARI is probably better than her last start suggests. She has a role to play if reproducing the promise she showed on debut.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(6) LILY OF THE NILE finished ahead of (3) STREETSHAVENONAME in a 1,100m feature last time. Slightly better off at the weights, she should confirm that form over this extended trip.

(1) WARM WINTER NITE and (8) PRINCE OF DENMARK will improve with experience and should pose as threats.

Newcomers (4) POINTDEXTER and (5) LORD FYFIELD could run forward races on debut, especially if the market speaks in their favour.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(7) ANNA KARENINA finished a good second over 1,600m last time. Well in at the weights and ideally drawn, she is expected to go one better.

(2) LADY RENEE was second and (5) GO LIKE FLO fifth in the same race over 1,200m last time.

Go Like Flo is now weighted to reverse that form and should have more to offer over the extra 200m.

(13) MISTY CLIFFS has a wide draw to overcome but could bounce back to form with the blinkers removed.

(11) HUMMINGBIRD is awkwardly drawn but is bred to be useful. Worth a market check on debut.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(8) KWINTA’S LIGHT and (5) ECHO OF LIFE are favourably treated by the conditions. The fillies should be competitive dropping in class, having contested feature races in their recent starts.

Echo Of Life is distance-suited but, even under bottom weight, may need relief from the handicapper before adding to her tally.

The consistent (7) TOUT A FAIT finished behind last-start winner (6) PORT LOUIS over this trip last time and could represent the value on 3kg better terms for a two-length beating.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(3) SOLAR POWER bounced back to form second-up after a rest and a gelding operation. He ought to improve further trying this trip for the first time and is fancied to follow up off a career-high mark.

(6) FUTURE SWING is distance-suited. He gets 2.5kg from Solar Power and is likely to fight out the finish in his hat-trick bid.

(8) CHOLLIMA is also well in at the weights and is capable of getting into the picture.

(1) LION’S HEAD and (10) STEINBECK are consistent. They should also make their presence felt, too.

Race 6 (2,400m)

(4) SILVER HOST missed the whole of 2022 but remains as one of the country’s better long-distance horses. He confirmed his ability by finishing fourth – just over a length behind the winner – second-up after a long layoff. He sets the standard and is the one to beat in his peak outing off a two-point lower mark.

(6) THEFUTUREISBRIGHT is distance-suited and is likely to give cheek in receipt of 9kg.

(1) MASTER REDOUTE and (8) ARCTIC DRIFT are also better off at the weights and they also pose as threats.

Race 7 (1,000m)

It is hard to look beyond the unbeaten (4) LOVE IN WINTER, who, despite carrying joint top-weight of 61.5kg, is probably better than rated the rest. Furthermore, he is likely to improve further still.

(1) TRIVIAL MATTER is likely to pose a big threat under the conditions from Gate 1. The gelding was beaten by (3) MUFASA last time but could turn the tables on 2.5kg better terms.

(5) ELUSIVE TRADER and (6) TCHAIKOVSKY are also better off at the weights with Mufasa. They should have a say in the finish.