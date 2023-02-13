Silver Mensa capable of back-to-back success

Race 1 (2,400m)

(3) GREENBACKCURRENCY and (4) BATTLEGROUND are last-start winners. Greenbackcurrency scored on the Polytrack.

Battleground takes on stablemate (5) NAMAQUA BLOSSOM, who has met stronger opposition, including (2) BANHA BRIDGE, who beat her by 2 3/4 lengths over this course and distance.

They meet on the same weight.

(1) AFRAAD, (6) DARK TRAVEL and (9) ROSY LEMON are looking for the minor money.



Race 2 (1,800m)

(1) TOTAL PROTECTION appears a difficult ride but, if in a relaxed mood, could be right there in a small but competitive field.

(2) DIESEL AND DUST was runner-up in his last two starts and is hoping to go one better.

(7) BILLY SPELLBOUND finds problems but, if trouble free, must be in with a big chance.

(4) LAGUNA VERDE found support last time and fared well.

(5) PERFECT WITNESS could feature if the mare is in the mood.



Race 3 (1,000m)

(1) MOVER AND SHAKER is the one to beat on recent form. The remaining six runners are capable on their day, but all are lacking current form.

(2) EXISTENTIALIST needs to find the form which saw him win three starts back.

(4) ROCK ON CAPTAIN has the speed to be up with the pace. The mare comes off good Polytrack form after nearly seven months off.

(3) TWIN STRIKE needed his last run and could get into the money.



Race 4 (1,000m)

(5) INSATIABLE proved a difficult ride when finishing just behind (6) SAMOA at her penultimate start. The mare could reverse the position.

(7) ROSE VELVET is sparingly raced. On her run in August 2022, the filly has her say.

(4) LET’S CRUISE showed determination in opening her account and could go on.

(10) BEADED GOWN is one of many looking to get into the money.



Race 5 (1,000m)

(8) SILVER MENSA was never under pressure when winning her last start with blinkers. The consistent filly has lots of scope for improvement.

(1) MAY QUEEN never got into it after a slow start last time.

Before that, she accounted for slow starter (3) ROSE FOR TRIPPI and (2) BIG EYED GIRL.

(4) ROZARA (coughing last time), (5) QUEEN OF GAUL (new yard) and (6) FENNEC FOX (bled last time) are capable if problem free.



Race 6 (1,600m)

(2) SOUTHERN BLAZE won well last time. The gelding beat (6) INDUS KNIGHT (1.5kg better off) by three lengths. Indus Knight did not start well and could get a lot closer.

(4) RIVER ROMEO needed his first run as a gelding and will come on heaps.

(7) DUKE OF RAIN found problems last time. One on the shortlist.



Race 7 (1,600m)

(7) MERIDIUS is holding form. From a good draw, the gelding will have the run of the race.

(9) TRIDENT KING will not let him out of his sight and could get up and complete a hat-trick.

(1) INDLAMU has the class but has 61.5kg to shoulder.

(3) FATEFUL DAY showed good improvement last time.

(8) WHISPERS OF WAR could appreciate being back over 1,600m.