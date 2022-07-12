Silver Winter can be third-time lucky

RACE 1 (1,800M)

Two runners stand out – (1) SAN QUINTIN and (4) CAPTAIN’S CONSORT. San Quintin showed good improvement when tried over a longer distance and is bred to stay. Captain’s Consort is improving fast. He was a clear second last time and should see out the extra 450m.

(7) I AM WHO I AM is another improving with racing and has a tierce chance.

Stablemates (2) FLAG BEARER and (3) RISHAAN’S BOY could fill the minor money. Flag Bearer finished second last time.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(6) SILVER WINTER was runner-up in both her starts. She should be third-time lucky.

(8) TAYOOBA has shown plenty of speed. The minimum trip could be what she wants.

(1) A TIME TO FLOWER races in new surroundings and should be competitive.

(2) ABOVE THE WORLD has shown early promise. If ready after a rest, she could get into the fight for honours.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) BOISTEROUS showed up well on debut but raced greenly around the turn. He should have come on and could outpace the field up the straight.

(8) TRE AMICI was not fully wound up on debut but performed well just off the winner. He can only improve.

(4) LEBANESE POUND looks decent but found problems in both starts. If ready after a rest, he could get involved in the finish.

(6) RIVER PIRATE can improve on debut and make the money.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(2) DROGHIERE never travelled well last time but is coming off a short rest. Look for a good showing.

(9) MIDNIGHT BADGER (holding form) and (5) DRONFIELD (comes off a deserved maiden win) form strong back-ups.

(1) IRFAANS BOY recorded both wins over this course and distance.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

On weight difference, (3) ELUSIVE SWANN, (4) SPIN DOCTOR and (5) FIFTH OF JULY should finish on top of each other.

(7) BANHA BRIDGE found problems last time and should make his presence felt.

(1) GREAT AFFAIR disappointed last time and deserves another chance.

(2) AFRAAD, who appears to stay all day, recorded his last victory over this distance.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) OCEAN WARRIOR should be thereabouts if he does not give away too much start.

(2) BARNEYS PRIDE is running close, finishing second in his last two starts. He is set for win No. 3.

(3) SIR MICHAEL needed his last run in new surroundings. Watch.

(6) FAST LOVE is threatening for a second victory.

(7) BRENDEN JAMES beat a weak field easily last time. But he is capable and could make it two-up.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(4) BACK TO BLACK bounced back to his best and could score again. He finished 33/4 lengths in front of (3) WHAFEEF (1.5kg better off) and could hold his form again.

(8) DUKE OF SUSSEX recorded a gutsy victory last time. On a handy weight, he could repeat.

(6) NORDIC REBEL cannot be ignored for a piece of the action.

(2) SAVANNAH STORM, who finished fourth last time, could try to lead all the way.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

Stablemates (1) CHASING MAVERICKS and (2) GLOBAL APPROACH deserve to exit the maiden ranks. They should finish well clear of the rest. Global Approach could have an edge with 2.5kg less to shoulder.

Another set of stablemates, (4) STREETS OF SIENNA and (6) SUMMERLAND, could be the threats. Summerland is preferred on their barrier positions.