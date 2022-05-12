Size hits 1,400-win milestone

HONG KONG - Already a local racing immortal, John Size became only the second trainer in the jurisdiction to prepare 1,400 winners after teaming with Joao Moreira and Seizing The Moment at a sodden Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

Joining fellow Australian and all-time record-holder John Moore (1,735 wins) as the only horsemen to saddle 1,400 or more winners in Hong Kong, Size was typically self-effacing after achieving the milestone.

“That’s good, I’m very happy with my training career. I’m very pleased with that number, it’s very nice. I suppose I better keep working and see if I can win another race,” said the 11-time champion.

“I’ve been here a long time, that’s probably what it means – it took a while to get there.

“It’s always gratifying to reach a new number and I’m always so grateful for all the help I’ve received since I’ve been here and I’m very happy with my training career in Hong Kong. I’ve been fortunate enough to have some really nice horses.”

A long-time Size ally, Moreira was chuffed to play a central role in the champion’s success.

“John certainly deserves all the credit for what he has achieved in Hong Kong. He’s such an amazing trainer but not just that – he’s such a great human being. Being the way that he is, he deserves this kind of result,” said the Brazilian. “I’m very proud of being the one on board his 1,400th winner.”

Size, 67, has trained in Hong Kong since 2001/02, when he marked his arrival with victory in the trainers’ championship in his first season.

The Queenslander sits second with 70 wins in this year’s championship, just one behind Frankie Lor. - HKJC