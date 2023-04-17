Sky Eye sees his rivals off again

Sky Eye (Wong Chin Chuen) getting the better of The August (Akmazani Mazuki) in the Class 1 race over 1,100m on Sunday. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

Honest sprinter Sky Eye gave yet another stark reminder why he should never be overlooked after he came up trumps in the $100,000 Class 1 race (1,100m) on Polytrack on Sunday.

The race had been billed all week as 2022 Polytrack champion Lucky Jinsha’s shot at redemption, following a disappointing last start when the eight-time winner beat one home after coursing out wide.

But Sky Eye’s trainer Jason Lim had come up with the perfect strategy to spoil those plans – put simply, beat the speed merchant at his own game.

“To me, Lucky Jinsha was the main danger. Because of that, I knew Sky Eye had to very forward, and be up there early,” said the Singaporean handler.

“And for that to happen, he had to be faster than Lucky Jinsha. If he settles behind Lucky Jinsha, he won’t finish off as well.”

In racing, more often than not, the best-laid plans fail.

A blow-by-blow projection of how a race will unfold may sound good on paper. But, come race day, it can all go pear-shaped with a horse stepping a fraction slow or taking a bad check.

Lady Luck was with Lim and Sky Eye on Sunday.

Even though the Per Incanto six-year-old was drawn wider (eight) than Lucky Jinsha (seven), he was a lot quicker out even if first-time partner Wong Chin Chuen had to hunt him up the second the gates crashed back.

The quickest was $111 outsider The August (Akmazani Mazuki), but the key speed battle had been won elsewhere – the main danger was already in strife.

As Sky Eye ($21) clapped onto the pace behind The August, Lucky Jinsha (Manoel Nunes) was struggling to muster any gate speed, desperately resorting to burning precious fuel to get to his customary position.

Consequently, he ended up punching the breeze three wide, looking a beaten horse from the 600m. He eventually faded to finish second-last.

Up front, the speedmap had followed Lim’s script to a tee, but the tenacious The August still had to be pegged back and the fast-closing King Arthur (Yusoff Fadzli) staved off.

For a fleeting moment, Jerome Tan’s cheeky leader gave no signs of buckling, but Sky Eye proceeded to wear him down before saluting with 1¼ lengths to spare.

Probably anchored down by his top weight of 57kg, King Arthur finished third another 2½ lengths away. The winning time was 1min 04.94sec for the 1,100m.

“We had to ride him for luck. Once he settled in second position, and with Lucky Jinsha trapped three wide, I knew he would be hard to beat, especially with the light weight,” said Lim.

“Turning for home, he only had to catch the leader – and he did. He’s been such a good horse to us.”

Lim was also delighted that Wong has ridden a rare winner for him. Statistics indicate they have paired up 40 times for only three wins previously, the last being Plucky Lad back in January 2020.

“Normally, I would book Nunes, but he was riding Lucky Jinsha. The next best was the second jockey on the log,” said Lim.

“As CC’s a lightweight jockey and he didn’t have a ride, I called him on Monday. He rode the horse a treat.”

Sunday's Singapore Results: sgres16.pdf