Sky Field has the class edge

As a Group 1 winner, the Caspar Fownes-trained Sky Field has a significant class edge in Race 4, which is the HKSAR Chief Executive’s Cup Handicap over 1,200m at Sha Tin. He just has to offset the hefty impost.

RACE 1 (1,600M)

3 Winning Steed trialled very nicely for trainer Dennis Yip. His jockey, Silvestre de Sousa, can kick off his Hong Kong stint with a win, as the Hinchinbrook gelding looks wound up and ready to fire fresh.

14 This Is Charisma is not a winner yet, but his consistency deserves consideration. Expect a competitive first-up effort with Zac Purton engaged.

2 Star Of Glory should find the front. He is aided by a crucial 10lb (4.54kg) claim, which gets him in with a light load.

1 Regency Master has drawn well and has claims. The strong booking of Karis Teetan holds him in good stead.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

4 Strive For Glory caught the eye with an impressive trial success. He will need to offset the wide draw but looks very well-placed.

7 The Good Deal turned his form around at the end of last season in this grade. He commands respect with Teetan’s booking.

9 The Jolly mixes his form but has improved in Class 5. Lyle Hewitson should get the best out of him from Gate 2.

14 Zacian has yet to win but can contend for the placings.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

1 The Hulk is stepping down to Class 4 as a three-time winner in Class 3. Racing well at the tail-end of last season, it would not surprise to see him carry that form through. All his three victories were with Teetan astride.

6 Son Pak Fu is worth a chance following a stylish trial.

7 Country Treasure has claims. He just needs to offset the wide draw.

14 Melbourne Hall has a say after his strong win at the end of last term.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

1 Sky Field has a significant class edge as a Group 1 winner. If he can offset the hefty impost, he should get every chance to mow this group down.

10 Trillion Win catches the eye with no weight on his back. From Gate 1, he should get the dream run under Alexis Badel. The question is whether he can make the grade.

9 Lucky Sweynesse is a genuine talent on the rise. Keep safe.

2 Lucky Patch’s best has him in the thick of things.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

1 Sparkling Dolphin looks wound up to win fresh. He trialled impressively at Conghua and looks set to fire first-up down the Sha Tin straight.

8 Wayfoong Legend is making his debut. He has moved well during trackwork and looks a solid chance for trainer David Hayes and jockey Luke Currie.

3 We Are Hero is progressing nicely and caught the eye with a stylish third over this course and distance on his final run last term.

13 Jack Win should be big odds. It would not surprise to see him outperform this field.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

11 Adefill looks to have returned in excellent order, following a stylish winning trial under his race rider Derek Leung. The added maturity between seasons would have done him a world of good.

6 Pride Of Eight is tracking towards a win. He did well in his final outing last term and should get his chance again.

5 Beauty Tycoon has a stack of ability. His immaturity saw him come undone last term.

4 Amazing Victory is consistent and is worthy of inclusion.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

4 Super Fortune can find the front and play catch me if you can. He appears fit and ready to fire first-up this season.

3 Drops Of God has the consistency and should find the right spot under Currie. He is the clear main threat.

5 Oriental Smoke is also consistent. He can make a top run from an ideal draw under Purton.

9 Brilliant Life is better than his record suggests. Expect improvement between seasons.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

9 Blissful Star has been working well for his return. He has yet to score, but he can take a shot at this lot if he manages to conjure up his best. De Sousa suits this horse.

12 Stunning Impact does not know how to run a poor race. Keep him safe, especially with the crucial 10lb claim.

5 Wide Blue Yonder has won once and finished third twice from just three starts in Hong Kong. He appears to have improved between terms.

3 Leather Vanguard bears close watching. The class is there.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

2 The Golden Scenery is becoming a very nice horse. He looks well-placed to make a winning return. He does his best racing over this course and distance, especially with familiar ally Luke Ferraris engaged.

5 Sauvestre is also chasing back-to-back wins. His ascent through the grades appears far from over.

9 Spirited Express turned his form around last time. Expect improvement following an eye-catching dirt trial.

1 Californiadeepshot gets 10lb taken off. For a horse of his calibre, this is a big advantage.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

1 Circuit Stellar was a last-start course-and-distance winner at his final outing last term, and has caught the eye at the trials. He has an excellent chance to give Angus Chung his first win in Hong Kong.

12 Storm Legend has been a frustrating horse. He should already be a winner but, nevertheless, keep him very safe.

2 Captain Win can finish fast, given the right circumstances. Expect exactly that.

4 Never Too Soon has a bit of class. He is the next best.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club