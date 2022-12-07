Sky Velocity can prove too swift for rivals

Race 1 (2,000m)

(3) PRIME EXAMPLE finished over a length in front of (2) TOP SAIL but Top Sail was hampered somewhat and looks sure to improve. He gets the nod to turn it around.

(1) HAROLD THE DUKE, (6) BALLYCOTTON and (7) SASSY could fight out for the minor money.

Race 2 (1,450m)

(1) SPRINKLES and (5) SHIVERS are reportedly in need of their runs, so their stablemate (3) HOMELY GIRL should be a strong preference. Her 4kg is beneficial.

(4) HOLLYWOODBOUND is holding form and would not go down without a fight.

(2) MARIGOLD HOTEL will be at peak fitness and should not be far behind.

Race 3 (1,450m)

(5) SKY VELOCITY has drawn pole position and will have the run of the race. The one to beat.

(4) EFFICIENT TRADER ran a shocker last time in yielding going but can be given another chance with a 4kg claim.

(2) BATIK could hold off (1) ISLAND BEAUTY on their recent meeting but Island Beauty needed the run and could turn it around.

Race 4, (1,450m)

(5) BOWL FIRST finished third on debut and should have improved. He will also enjoy the extra 450m.

(1) ROBERT BURNS needed his last run when fourth and would have come on."

(7) PEMBROKE was only four lengths behind him on debut and could make up the difference.

(8) SILVANO’S SONG can only improve from his debut eighth.

Race 5 (2,400m)

(1) FLAG BEARER and (3) CAPE BOUQUET (who both won last time), (2) LIVERPOOL LEGEND, (5) TWICE IN CAMDEN (not disgraced in her post-maiden) and (6) GO DREAM MACHINE (better last effort) are set to fight it out on collateral form in a competitive affair."

(7) APACHE FIGHTER, who comes off a maiden victory, is on the up and could enjoy the extra distance.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(5) MUNCHKIN is highly thought of and won second-up. The one to beat.

(3) GOLDEN PROSPECT is no pushover but could just need it.

Stablemate (1) TWICE THE STORM should run an honest race and has a trifecta chance.

(4) RIDGERUNNER needed his last outing and could feature.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(1) DARK TRAVEL should get involved if not giving away too much at the start. She ran below par last time but could make amends.

(6) STUNNING KITTEN rarely runs a bad race. She should not be far off again.

(4) CERULEAN DANCER has a serious chance if she can settle early.

(2) CALL THE WIND, (8) BLUE ERUPTION, (3) SUMMERLAND and (5) KARIN’S LEGACY could get into the money.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(2) PLAYER needed his last run and was ridden vigorously to nail it. He has a bright chance of completing a hat-trick.

(1) WONDERING STAR normally finds obstacles but, if problem free, could make a race of it.

(3) STOLEN THUNDER, (4) ANGELSEA, (5) LIDL MISS SUNSHINE, (6) SILLY FELLA and (8) LUTHULI are looking for the minor money.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(5) EYE OF THE PROPHET has matured. Despite being disadvantaged at the weights with (9) SOUTHERN BLAZE (3.5kg for two lengths), (7) DUKE OF RAIN (2.5kg better for 2½ lengths) and (6) BRENDEN JAMES (4kg for five lengths), he could confirm the form.

(4) TWIN TURBO is back to honest form, finishing third in his last three outings. Respect.