Small field suits ageing pair

Nowyousee (apprentice Krisna Thangamani astride) winning the 2020 Group 3 New Year Cup. His trainer reckons he can conquer the mile on Sunday.

Nowyousee and Magic Wand are coming off campaigns at polar opposites, but trainer Tan Kah Soon is banking on the conducive effect of Sunday’s small field to bring out the best from both.

The pair contest the $70,000 Class 3 race over the Polytrack mile, with Tan making up a third of the six-horse card.

On Monday, upon seeing nine entries, Tan had a hunch he had found the perfect race.

By declaration time, another two had come out, including his own Gold Strike. Then, Summer Wind was scratched on Thursday.

All of a sudden, Tan, who normally sends out three to four runners a week on average, was mounting a double-barrelled attack for a one-in-three chance in the day’s highlight.

In reality, the Godolphin-trained Malaysian could not care less about the laws of probability.

He was more interested in the sparse peloton. It would benefit both Nowyousee, a sound and honest conveyance, but struggling to find the line, and Magic Wand, who is not bereft of ability either, but certainly not as sound.

“Magic Wand has had a bad injury for 1½ years but he’s such a joy to have. We gave him all the time he needed,” said Tan.

“The 1,600m first-up is not an issue. He’s had a lot of work, he’s fit enough even if he’s still a bit heavy. But he’s all guts, he’s big-hearted.

“He’s got a nice draw. This race will suit him for a first run.

“More importantly, he won’t be caught in the hustle and bustle of a gut-buster like a 1,100m.

“Similarly, the Polytrack mile may be uncharted territory for Nowyousee but, tactically, the small field and the fact that Ironchamp is out will suit him.

“The horse has been very consistent this year but he keeps running up against these young ones, who are pretty fast, like Illustrious.

“At his last run over 1,100m, Marc (Lerner) said he actually settled very well. The key to him is not to fight him when the speed is on.

“We need to ride the horse, not the race, like in the first 100m of Poly races, where they go flat out.”

Still, the market is likely to lean more towards Ricardo Le Grange’s class dropper and Group 3-winning Polytrack specialist Pennywise or Hardcore, once a Singapore Gold Cup aspirant.

But Tan’s duo are not without the credentials for a good showing either. On 78 points (Magic Wand) and 77 (Nowyousee), they are, after all, his two highest-rated horses from a boutique team of only 16.

Without the backing bigger yards enjoy, the son of former Penang trainer Dr Tan Swee Hock had to find creative ways.

A laudable strike rate just upwards of 10 per cent – 15 winners from 138 starters – suggests he has got it down to a fine art.

Waiting for the season to near its end to saddle up a day-to-day proposition like Magic Wand is another case in point.

The five-time winning son of Star Witness, who will be ridden by Shafrizal Saleh, last raced in May 2021.

“We’re coming to the end of the season, there are only a few races left. He may run again in a Class 3 race (1,100m) on Nov 26,” said Tan.

“Country Boss (one of his other two Sunday runners) is on the same programme as Magic Wand. His owner’s also been very patient.

“We’ve been trying to get a run in them before the season ends.”

At eight years of age, Nowyousee and Magic Wand are not new commodities for their owners, Jeffrey Soh and father Seng Lye.

But Tan believes throwing in new elements are key to a horse’s racing longevity.

Group 3 New Year Cup (2020) winner Nowyousee wore blinkers for the first time at his 52nd start when runner-up to Lord Justice.

“To be honest, we’ve been wanting to run him in blinkers since Noh Senari rode him,” said Tan.

“But he would then run well without, and we’d then say he doesn’t need them.

“At times, we have to chop and change with old horses. The blinkers make him focus a bit better.”

The seven wins of the son of O’Reilly have not been past 1,200m, but Tan sees no reason why he cannot conquer the mile.

“He came out of his last race well. He will get a mile,” he said.

“He’s had three runs on the mile, but the track was rock-hard twice.

“He likes some cut in the ground, when he digs his toes in and looks after himself – that’s why the Polytrack mile is a no-brainer.”