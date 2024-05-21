Smart One set to be smartest

The Clyde Leck-ridden Smart One (No. 4) finishing fourth in a Class 5 1,400m event on May 12. The David Kok-trained galloper is coming to hand, evident by his eye-catching 34.7sec hitout over 600m on May 21.

It is a wonder that Smart One has yet to salute at Kranji.

The David Kok-trained galloper has already raced 14 times in the colours of the Smart Bet Stable – yes, the same colours worn by Smart Bet the racehorse who won, among other races, the 2002 Singapore Derby.

Well, the guys are still in the game and, come May 25, we will see those familiar yellow and blue silks on Smart One, who is down to contest the Open Maiden event over 1,400m.

Will the four-year-old finally break the duck?

We shall see. But Kok would have been mighty pleased with the show put up by his galloper on the morning of May 21.

Taken out by Brazilian jockey Bernardo Pinheiro for a spin on the training track, the Australian-bred gelding turned in a smart gallop when disposing of the 600m in a flashy time of 34.7sec.

So, why has he still not won a race? In all fairness, he has not had the breaks which are so important in this game.

Take that last start on May 12. Ridden by apprentice Clyde Leck, he had to be reshod behind the gates.

Then, when they were finally on their way, Smart One was trapped wide out and stayed there for most of the 1,400m trip.

To compound matters, on returning to scale, it was discovered that the son of Snitzel had cast a near-fore plate.

To his credit, he still finished on board, coming home fourth in that race won by a resurgent Pacific Star.

To date, Smart One’s best showing was that run he put up on March 17. That day, when ridden by Mohd Zaki, he was again denied the breaks.

Three factors came into play. First, he lost ground at barrier rise when he began awkwardly.

He then failed to settle down and raced too keenly in the early stages.

Finally, he was inclined to lay inwards in the run to the post.

Smart One is not without pedigree. He went under the hammer for close to $500,000 as a yearling, so it is hard to fathom his barren run over 14 Kranji starts.

Well, all of that could end on May 25. Kok has Smart One in a good place now and his work on the training track does seem to suggest that the stable – which has been churning out winners of late – could again be trading high-fives.

Another who caught the eye on the training track was Jin Sakamoto. Unlike Smart One, who did a Usain Bolt over the 600m, Jin Sakamoto was not out to break any land speed records and he cruised over the trip in 42.5.

But if a good stretch-out was the intention, then everything went according to plan.

Prepared for the races by Richard Lim, the New Zealand-bred gelding came good at his last start on May 4. Ridden by champion jockey Manoel Nunes, Jin Sakamoto was backed down to equal favourite with Cool Sixty-One and he justified all that stable confidence when the Brazilian brought him home with a well-timed run in the concluding stages of the 1,200m sprint on turf.

Now that the son of Shamexpress has broken through for his first win, we can expect more from the five-year-old who – until that victory – had to play bridesmaid on three occasions.

One of those heartbreaks was when he went down to Green Star in a Class 4 1,600m event on Nov 25, 2023.

That day, when ridden by apprentice Jerlyn Seow, he was shouted the winner at the 100m but found the Vlad Duric-ridden Green Star a shade stronger in the run to the line.

It was the third run in a row that he had found one to beat, with the earlier efforts registered over similar 1,400m events.

Anyway, now that he has tasted success, we could be seeing more of this sprinter, who has a date with the starter in the Class 4 1,400m event on May 25.

If you are searching for an outsider in the upcoming meeting, do not overlook Red Maned.

He could upset a few pre-planned strategies.

From Donna Logan’s yard, Red Maned was out on a training track bright and early and, with apprentice Chong Shin Wah doing the steering, he attracted attention with a fluent gallop in 39.2.

Already a one-time winner on March 25, 2023, when under the care of Stephen Crutchley, the five-year-old New Zealand-bred gelding has been running into some kind of form.

At his last start on May 12, the son of Burgundy finished third to Fast And Fearless over 1,100m on the Polytrack.

He might just appreciate the additional 100m he has to cover on May 25. So, keep him on your shortlist. He could add value to those novelty bets.

brian@sph.com.sg