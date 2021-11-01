Smart William good for 4th win

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(8) SPIRIT OF DACHA did well from a wide draw on the turf last time and is expected to be a different horse on the Poly.

(7) FATEFUL MISTRESS, the oldest runner, is having her 21st start. In good form, she has a chance.

(9) GOLDEN DELIGHT may not have finished off her races, but she has the form to upset.

(2) CORNER CRUSADE and (3) BLUE SAILS have been given time to mature and could be the surprise packages.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(6) CASHEW put in a brave display when trying a longer distance and Poly for the first time. She can make amends over the shorter trip.

(7) FLAG OF WREN was not far off in her first race on the Poly and could show even more over this slightly longer trip.

(4) MISS LIALAH was too far back after jumping from a wide draw. She has gone close before.

(3) LADY MACBETH is bred to enjoy the longer trip.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(4) SWISS BANK caught the eye last week. She can improve.

(5) ROYAL KITTY is the form choice. She just needs to find a little more to win. She has a talented 2.5kg-claiming apprentice up and can get it right.

(9) GOLLY MISS MOLLY won her maiden in fine style last time. That was from a good gate. Rested, she is drawn wide this time but must still be respected.

(1) SYMMETRY did not beat much in her maiden win but has drawn in pole position on her handicap debut. She could enjoy the surface.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(7) SMART WILLIAM is consistent and looks to be meeting the right field. He can notch up win No. 4.

(4) COROMANDEL finished well on the turf after being switched off at the rear. He may not be that far off on the Poly this time in a a smaller field.

(5) ROCKY COAST has good Poly form and was not disgraced in a race with smart youngsters last time. He could show the strength of that form.

(9) WILDLIFE SAFARI takes a drop in class, races off a much lower rating and has a 4kg claim. He can suddenly show form.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(8) MAGARI may not have won in a while but his last two runs are good. He is now back on the surface where he won his maiden and has a light weight.

(10) LIVING WATERS won a nice race last time and has beaten a few of these convincingly in the past.

(1) ANCIENT STATE is also closely matched with Living Waters and he has finally secured a good gate.

(5) THE APPEAL was knocking at the door before losing his rider last time. Respect.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(2) THREE HEARTS won well enough to suggest she could win her handicap debut. She could enjoy the Poly and has drawn well.

The same can be said for (3) SCENT OF A WOMAN, who is proven on the Poly. She impressed last time. Both have made improvement.

(8) MAIDENS PRAYER has finally won. She can do it again.

Fast-finisher (9) STAR CHOICE and strong frontrunner (10) HAMSA GROVE have chances but are drawn wide.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

On form over this course and distance, (9) KNIGHT WARRIOR and (1) WHITE CEDAR could fight out the finish. White Cedar has come to hand, but Knight Warrior is 2kg better off with White Cedar after finishing about 13/4 lengths behind.

(2) CHIEF EXECUTIVE is an interesting entry. He showed talent as a juvenile but has not shown the same positive spirit. He may just be in need of the Polytrack.

(6) FIVES WILD and (4) CAFE PACIFICA have the potential to feature well.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(3) LIFE GOES ON followed up on an easy Highveld win with a solid Poly effort. He has drawn well again.

(6) WHAT A BLAST is dropping in distance. If the pace is on, he can fly home.

(2) WE ALL CHOMIES has run some good races without winning. He had excuses last time. He can finally get it rightwith an ideal draw.

(8) VUNDERBAR finally drops in class and could be dangerous.