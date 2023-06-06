Smith And Wesson gunning for hat-trick

Race 1 (1,000m)

(11) FRENCH DUCHESS found support on debut and was not disgraced. She will come on.

(12) STORMY CHOICE found problems last time. Although meeting a strong field, she could get off the mark.

(9) TYSON THE BRAVE, (3) CHARGE AHEAD and (6) JUST NUISANCE are looking to improve second-up.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(7) NO FILTER has drawn the outside, which is favourable on the straight course. Hard to catch.

(13) WAITFORGREENLIGHT could not negotiate the sharp turn last time. A danger on the straight course.

Watch the newcomers, especially (12) VILLAGE GREEN and (8) SEBASTIAN’S ANGEL.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(1) LAW OF SUCCESS is from a firing stable and is ready to strike.

(8) DUENNA has attracted money in both starts but was not striding out last time. Expect a better effort.

(10) GREAT BARRIER is improving with racing and could get into the action.

(2) WILKIES and (12) PASS THE BATON are looking for the quartet money.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(4) RAVEN BLACK has been out of action for eight months. He has obvious ability and, if near ready, should contest the finish.

(5) AND ACTION showed inexperience on debut and will come on heaps.

(7) DREAMLAND never handled the turn well last time. He must be respected down the straight.

(11) SCAMPTON was not disgraced on debut and could get into the reckoning.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(8) SAMOA is the “safe” horse and should run another honest race.

If she fluffs her lines, many are capable of pulling it off.

(6) FISH EAGLE never raised a gallop over 1,600m but is back over his winning trip.

(10) RAMCHANDANI ROAD could get away from the field and try to make all the running.

(13) AFTER HOURS, (4) BLUE WATERS and (16) TIMBAVATI RIVER also have claims.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) THUNDERSTONE is in top form, winning his last start. He looks ready to show that the distance will not be a problem.

(7) ROCK THE FOX comes off a rest. If ready, she could challenge with 6kg less.

(3) PEWTER SKY and (6) NOW I GOT YOU needed their last outings. Watch for improvement.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(8) SMITH AND WESSON is bang in form and could complete a hat-trick.

(2) TROMPIE, (5) VEGAS HI RISE and (9) SUPER AGRA could finish on top of him on collateral form, though.

(1) FLOWERBOMB is well-above average. If problem free, she should contest the finish.

(7) BIG EYED GIRL showed marked improvement when winning over this – her best trip.

Race 8 (1,800m)

(4) TOTAL SURRENDER has the most scope for improvement and could score again.

Stablemate (1) KNIGHTS TABLE has similar form and could get involved in the finish.

(7) NOTHINGELSEMATTERS enjoyed his new surroundings. If he jumps on terms, he could take honours.

(3) OVER TWO YOU drops in distance but will be catching his rivals late.