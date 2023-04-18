Smokey Bear is hard to beat

Race 1 (1,800M)



6 Ring Bells makes his first start for trainer Jimmy Ting after switching yards. He has caught the eye in trials and could prove difficult to catch with an early lead.

1 Gallant Hero makes the step down to Class 5. He has been competitive in the grade above and his pairing with Zac Purton catches the eye.

11 Splendid Star was without luck on the dirt last time. He is taking the necessary steps forward.

5 Owners’ Star charged into fourth at his most recent outing. He is next best.



Race 2 (1,200M)



3 M M Nebula has posted a pair of smart first-past-the-post trial efforts. He may find the front again as he did in both of those barrier trials. He is the one they have to reel in.

4 General Ace turned in an eye-catching effort for sixth last start. He might give this group a head start but watch him close rapidly.

9 Sunshine Legendary makes his first start for trainer Frankie Lor. Derek Leung sticks aboard and the inside gate is suitable.

1 Birdsville has tumbled to the bottom grade. He has the class to figure strongly.



Race 3 (1,650M)



4 Star Contact is in the right vein of form. He has the right draw to save ground or perhaps lead, which should see him prove difficult to get past under Purton.

6 Up And Up steps out on debut following several eye-catching barrier trials. He looks to have his fair share of ability.

1 Meaningful Star has returned from a lengthy spell in excellent order for trainer Francis Lui. He can continue his ascent.

8 Viva Hunter slots in at the bottom of the handicap. He will get the right run for Matthew Chadwick.



Race 4 (1,200M)



9 Glory Bo Bo has had his fair share of awkward draws this season. He steps away favourably from Gate 1 with Purton up and does shape as the one they all have to beat, especially following a smart effort two runs back.

2 Awesome Treasure should find the right spot on the speed. He can figure under Hugh Bowman in a suitable contest.

1 High Rise Soldier returns to Class 4. His last run in this grade saw him go on with it.

11 Vamos is improving. Expect a big run from the tail of the field.



Race 5 (1,200M)



1 Smokey Bear has been competitive in the grade above. He may fly forward to try and lead this group, which could see him prove difficult to catch if he finds it.

4 Sight Hero gets the right draw which will allow him to save ground throughout. He is capable of getting back-to-back wins for Bowman.

3 Victory Scholars can park up on the pace and get every opportunity. His consistency will be rewarded soon enough.

10 My Intelligent won well last start. Chances are he rolls forward. Gets his chance.



Race 6 (1,650M)



Still without a win in town, 8 Helene Allibor appeals at odds. He has been ticking along of late and, while he has not drawn the best, he should get a pace to suit. His effort three runs ago at the course was easily a personal best this term.

2 World Famous is the likely leader and will try to offset the wide gate. He will be tough to get past in this field.

4 June Planet continues to improve. The rise in distance looks suitable and his pairing with Bowman is too.

5 Happy Angel is consistent and a first win is close. Keep safe.



Race 7 (1,200M)



3 Ace One returned in sound condition first-up to finish seventh. A setback caused him to miss much of this season. However, with added fitness he is heading in the right direction. His best form stacks up and he can win.

10 Red Desert has found a competitive mark. He did well at the Valley two runs back. He has no weight and gets his chance.

7 Magniac gets the right draw and should be well fancied once again. He will be fighting out the finish.

9 Kokushi Musou has claims.



Race 8 (1,50M)



6 Perfect To Great gets a handy draw and he does his best racing at the city circuit. Chances are he is well supported, but his run two starts ago suggests that a short quote is more than deserving.

2 Blissful Star nailed a well-deserved win earlier this season. He does not know how to run poorly and the inside draw favours him.

4 Helene Wisdom Star can mix his form but does get the services of Purton.

1 Sixth Generation is in the right vein of form. He is in the mix, even from an awkward draw.



Race 9 (1,00M)



6 Brave Star continues to raise the bar. His ascent looks far from over and his latest win was nothing short of impressive. One to beat from an ideal draw and for an in-form stable.

7 Allgreektome should lead and take catching. Do not discount, especially with Purton aboard.

9 Elon is racing well and can make his presence felt.

3 Lucky Eight is chasing back-to-back wins. He draws ideally and has shown that he has the class. He will be thereabouts.



Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club