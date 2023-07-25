Solo Diva can burst into song at eighth start

Race 1 (1,000m)

(9) JUMPING ANALIA was not disgraced on debut and will come on heaps – big runner in a moderate Work Riders’ opener.

(1) WILKIES finished ahead of her last time but could battle to confirm.

(12) WAITFORGREENLIGHT finds support but needs to produce.

(2) SOMEDAY MAYBE and (4) TOGETHER AGAIN are no stars but looking for trifecta money.

Race 2 (1,200m)

More than half the field are newcomers, especially (8) KING’S RANSOM – watch the betting.

(16) WYZEACT eased in the betting on debut and was just touched off. He will be right there and could get his just reward.

(11) MASTERSHIP was not disgraced on debut and will know more about it.

(5) CHARGE AHEAD and (13) RICHARD THE FIRST are looking for minor money.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(2) CONTRA FISCUM and (6) GOTCHA BUZZ found obstacles on their second runs and are sure to get back into the action.

(5) FAIRY CIRCLE is running well and, if problem-free, could have a say.

Stablemate (9) SUGARY SWEET could find a place.

(3) COURAGEOUS is still learning but could get into the money. Watch the newcomers, especially (12) UNIVERSAL LOVE.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) SOLO DIVA has been close-up in all seven starts and deserves her victory.

(3) AUNT PITTYPAT broke the ice at the same course over 2,000m on Thursday. Drops to 1,600m. Can still watch on the quick back-up.

(8) AZALEAS FOR ALL was not disgraced over this trip before and could get into the mix.

(2) SUMMER OF DREAMS is looking for trifecta money.

Race 5 (1,600m)

Good race involving four serious runners. (8) NO PLACE LIKE HOME gets the nod. He took a bump at the start last time and never got into it.

(11) PURPLE PITCHER comes from franked form and should make a race of it.

(6) BROTHERHOODOFMAGIC is threatening and must be considered.

He should hold off (7) DIESEL’S SHADOW but the latter is improving with racing. Others are looking for minor money.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(3) MUNCHKIN did well in his first run after a rest and a gelding operation. If this run does not come up too soon, he should make a bold bid.

(1) CAPTAIN DIZZY is in hot form and can run another honest race.

(7) MINI COOP could now be looking for further but cannot be ignored for trifectas.

(2) SUPER AGRA plays up at the start but, if he behaves, he could make the frame.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(5) BARD OF AVON could get back to winning ways if problem-free.

(2) STRATOSPHERIC makes his first appearance at this track but, if covered early, can make a race of it.

(12) PATON’S TEARS gives start but could grab them late.

(6) NOW I GOT YOU was hampered last time and, with (7) CLARKSON as well as (8) ARIVIDICIO (blinkers off), could get into the quartet.

Race 8 (1,600m)

There was something amiss with (3) QUEEN OF CAMELOT last time. But, before that, finished ahead of other two-year-old (2) IVY LEAGUE, who was on debut then, and can turn it around.

(10) MAMAQUERA is holding form and meets Ivy League on 2kg better terms for 1¼ lengths. She should not be far off.

Lightly raced (1) RADU could get into the reckoning. Others are looking for minor money.