Soulmate from pillar to post?

WIth a good draw and Lyle Hewitson up, Soulmate has what it takes to notch up a fourth win in Race 3 on June 8, 2022. PHOTO: HKJC

RACE 1 (2,200M)

8 Natural Storm is in form and did win well over this course and distance three starts ago. He slots in light which can make a very, very big difference over this trip with Joao Moreira back on.

3 Rise Brethren has a bit of class about him and does pair favourably with Zac Purton. He is a threat.

2 Above knows what it is all about, especially over this course and distance with two wins already this campaign.

4 Blastoise can surprise. He won well two runs back and should contend. Next best.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

2 Circuit Elite is capable and should relish the step down to Class 5. He closed well last start on rain-affected ground and was one of the few to perform well. Expect he can take a step forward in this grade from Gate 1.

3 Cordyceps One is closing in on a first win. He is always improving and needs only to offset the wide draw.

8 This Is Charisma is always thereabouts. He has had a number of chances but once again gets his opportunity with Purton booked to ride.

5 Daily Beauty is in form. Next best.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

5 Soulmate can roll forward and lead this group. He draws favourably and has been racing well all season with three wins. Expect he tries to make all with Lyle Hewitson up.

3 Beluga has the class edge on this group. He should get a charmed run throughout from Gate 1.

1 Savquin can bounce back. He is better than his last-start struggles suggest.

2 Money Catcher is nothing short of consistent, even though he is not winning out of turn. So, do not discount his chances.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

1 Surrealism makes a favourable dip into Class 4. He has been very competitive in the grade above and should make the most of his time in this grade. Luke Ferraris knows him well and he gets his chance.

7 Chater Pins can mix his form but on his day he has what it takes to be winning. The light weight gives him an edge.

2 Kyrus Unicorn saluted under a supreme Blake Shinn ride two runs back. He has got claims.

4 Lucky Diamond has what it takes on his day.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

6 Shining Fortune put in a totally forgivable run last start. If he can recapture his best from two runs ago, then he is the one to beat. He is on the improve and does jump from a much better draw under Purton.

2 Leslie is lightly raced but could almost be a winner already in Hong Kong. He has knocked a number of smart runs together and his best has him in the thick of this race.

4 Hardly Swears looks ready to perform third-up. His best holds him in good stead. Close watch with Vincent Ho aboard.

11 Harrier Jet is next best.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

9 Methane can spring to form on dry ground. He has a touch of class and on his day he has what it takes to win a contest like this. Expect he bounces to form under Ho.

7 Dragon Pride can do no wrong as a four-time winner already this term. He is holding his condition and is proven in this grade.

4 Big Two is nothing short of consistent. He is racing well and is expected to contend.

10 Charizard has claims.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

5 See U Again is ever so close to a first win. If he manages to put it all together then he is the one to beat, especially if he runs anywhere close to his previous form.

7 Master Of Luck did not get his namesake last start in a tight finish. He is on the improve and a clean run gives him his chance.

4 Holi Moli has moved well in his trials and looks well placed to make an impact first-up.

2 Excellent Peers is after back-to-back wins. He is the in-form horse of the race.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

11 Kai Xin Dragon gets his chance with no weight on his back. Expect he rolls forward to take luck out of the equation and, from there, he could prove very, very difficult to reel in. Strong booking of Alexis Badel bodes well for this contest.

1 Be Ready is racing consistently and steps out in a bid to snap a trio of top-three finishes.

3 Special M is nothing short of consistent. Moreira takes over and he has claims.

9 Xponential finds a suitable contest. He will have his opportunity close to the speed.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

4 Smart Idea comes from the right yard and has the form this season to be winning again. He closed well last start and with a tad more luck he could have nearly won that contest. He gets his opportunity from Gate 4.

1 Drops Of God has been competitive in the grade above. This suits, as does his pairing with Moreira.

7 Valiant Elegance is after his fourth win in a row. He showed a stack of versatility last start by coming from off the pace.

6 Classic Posh hits this race at the right time. Expect another improved effort.

♦ Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club