Speedy Addiena looks hard to catch

Race 1 (1,000m)

(9) SEA OF TEARS is long overdue for a win. She does not have the easiest draw but has been runner-up in her last three starts. She should be capable of going one better.

(1) JADE’S CABERNEIGH will have supporters with her pole position and cracking form.

The visiting (3) KOMESANS PASSION takes on older horses. She has patchy Highveld form but has shown promise on occasions. The switch to Poly and first-time blinkers could see her home.

(5) KYNISKA is struggling to improve but is seldom too far back.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(2) ADDIENA is back on her preferred surface, has a good draw and gets weight from all. Super quick, she could be difficult to catch.

(9) LOVE IN WINTER gives weight to all but the colt has had two warm-ups since arriving in the province. He has a wide draw but the switch to Poly and first-time blinkers could bring out his best.

(8) JUSTAGUYTHING has come good and is back on his preferred surface with a handy weight. He could also prove better over 200m further.

(10) RENAISSANCE MAN scored his last two wins on the turf. A six-point increase and a wide draw are the concerns, though.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(7) CORSICAN shed his maiden status over this course and distance and then started trying further. He is back over 1,600m with a three-point drop and should be competitive.

(3) CAESURA has come to hand. He goes very well on the Poly. With a 1.5kg allowance, he should make another bold bid.

(1) IBUTHO has also been consistent and improved with blinkers last run. He has the best draw and gets Keagan de Melo aboard.

(9) ICE KINGDOM took on much stronger on the turf last time. His best recent form has been on the Poly but he has a big weight, even with a claiming apprentice up.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(6) PERFECT TRUST has her first outing for Carl Hewitson but she comes off a recent win in the Cape and had some steady form before that. She should take to the Poly and could prove too tough for the opposition.

(4) SPRING KISS won first-up in her local debut, beating (3) FIELDS OF GREEN by four lengths and Fields Of Green subsequently franked that form.

(5) IMPERIOUS DESTINY shed her maiden’s tag third-up and can have more to come.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(3) QUICK STAR has his third run after a break over what looks to be a more suitable trip. He should be at his peak.

(4) EXCEED EXPECTATION looks held on his last run but takes a one-point drop and has a 1.5kg allowance.

(2) JUSTFORTHEEPENNY found one too good last time. He has been consistent and should have a decent chance.

(7) HALLERBOS finished two lengths ahead of Exceed Expectation when last they met, so he is another player.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(6) PETIT VERDOT took advantage of a drop in class when second last time. She meets a similar field and a repeat should see her in the firing line.

(1) GELSOMINA was not far back when taking on a strong lot last time with a light weight. The filly gets a three-point drop and has de Melo aboard.

(4) IDEAL GIFT has been consistent and was not far back behind stronger rivals last time.

(9) MALCOLM’S DREAM has run two good races since returning from a break. She was not far back on the Poly last run.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(2) FATEFUL DAY and (1) FAST LOVE met last time at Turffontein, with Fateful Day finishing a length ahead.

Both are making their Poly debut on the same weight terms and inside draws, so there should not be much between them again.

(11) MAXIUMUS has a wide draw and a six-point hike but is going over his best course and distance. He is a big threat.

(5) BEECHAMWOOD BOY is in cracking form but may have found his last start a tad on the sharp side. He goes an extra 200m and will be dangerous if he sees it out.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(11) AGRESSIVO is drawn wide but has his third run after a break and should strip at his peak.

There was less than a length separating (1) PHAKA IMALI, (4) PHINDA MZALA and (5) ANOTHERDAYINAFRICA when last they met.

Phinda Mzala ran into the speedball Valiente last time and appears to be better over 200m shorter.

Phaka Imali is at home over the trip with the best draw, but Anotherdayinafrica could be the best weighted with the 1.5kg claim.